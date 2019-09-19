Alex Thomson’s new HUGO BOSS official launch

Alex Thomson’s new Hugo Boss was launched Wednesday at an official christening ceremony on the River Thames by Poppy Delevingne.

The new Hugo Boss was built in Hythe, Southampton, with one objective . . . to create a ground breaking yacht capable of winning the 2020-21 Vendée Globe.

The yacht will race for the first time on October 27, 2019 when Alex Thomson competes in the Transat Jacques Vabre race from France to Brazil.

Thomson will set sail on Hugo Boss in the Vendée Globe – ‘the Everest of sailing’ – on November 8, 2020.