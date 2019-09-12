Round Hayling Island Challenge – Saturday 14 Sep

The SUPco.com Round Hayling Island Challenge will again embrace Windsurfers, SUPs and the Canoe classes (OC1, OC2, OC6) with a selection of courses.

Over 200 windsurfers and paddle boards have already entered with over 140 tackling The Starboard Course – the full 14-mile circumnavigation, and 60 starting in the Red Paddle Co 9 mile course which runs along the more sheltered side of the island.

Starting from Hayling ISland SC competitors face a number of challenges in this historic race, including navigating under the road bridge that links the island to the mainland, and then navigating the length of Langstone Harbour, before the final challenge across the open sea and back into Chichester Harbour to complete the circumnavigation at HISC.

This is an event that is just getting its second wind, with competitors revelling in the challenge of competing against not just their fellow competitors but whatever mother-nature can throw at them on the day . . .

So, if you’re up for the challenge, the on-line entry for The Round Hayling Island Challenge, which this year takes place on Saturday 14 September, is now open – but closes midday Friday 13 Sep – with over 200 already entered.

Event Details and Entry Available here

Related Post:

Are you up for the Challenge?