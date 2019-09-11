An Incident Packed Day at the Flying Fifteen Worlds

The Flying 15s returned to the waters of Dun Laoghaire, Ireland, on Wednesday for the second half of their world championship.

There were three new winners, the first race (R8) went to Aussie pair Mike Hart and Dean McAullay, the second race to Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado, and the final race of the day to Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett.

Missing from all this were messrs Vials and Turner, who until today had been sailing away to another Flying 15 world championship title (they already have three).

But, despite not featuring in two races and finishing 23rd in the other they have retained their overall lead.

In the first race Vials and Turner were involved in a collision on the finish line which holed their boat.

Although their position was recorded as 23rd, they were forced to come ashore to make urgent repairs. At the resulting protest hearing they were awarded redress for the two races missed ashore.

Overall this means that Graham Vials and Chris Turner retain their lead with 19.6 points, and are 10 points ahead of Andy McKee and Richard Jones who posted a 2, 2, 4, with a total of 29 points, with Lovering and Alvarado (4,1,2) in third with 31 points.

Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg are in fourth place tied on 39 points with Hart and McAullay, and Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson are sixth with 49 points.

Tow days of racig to go and with the second discard now taken the margin for error is very small . . .

Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship – Leaders after Race 10 (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 -19 5 2 1 1 -23 4.3 4.3 – – 19.6 pts

2nd GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 5 5 3 -21 -7 2 6 2 2 4 – – 29 pts

3rd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 -13 2 11 -14 5 4 4 1 2 – – 31 pts

4th GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg -10 9 1 4 1 6 -10 3 9 6 – – 39 pts

5th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 6 -39 -8 6 3 7 8 1 3 5 – – 39 pts

6th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson -17 10 6 3 6 9 2 -16 5 8 – – 49 pts

7th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 12 -20 4 -13 13 3 7 13 4 1 – – 57 pts

8th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 4 8 9 2 12 12 -13 6 7 -20 – – 60 pts

9th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland -15 12 12 8 4 13 9 -17 8 3 – – 69 pts

10th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 11 3 7 7 5 -20 -30 18 10 9 – – 70 pts

11th GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 3 23 27 -49 DNF 4 3 5 6 7 – – 78 pts

12th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White -18 6 10 14 9 15 5 7 -22 13 – – 79 pts

13th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet 7 7 16 9 15 11 12 RET DNC 12 – – 89 pts

14th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 19 2 23 12 11 -26 18 14 11 -32 – – 110 pts

15th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge 26 16 -36 18 19 8 -39 19 16 15 – – 137 pts

16th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar -56 45 18 15 DNF 17 14 9 12 11 – – 141 pts

17th NZL 3774 Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen -30 25 13 20 17 18 25 12 15 -37 – – 145 pts

18th IRL 3920 David Gorman and Chris Doorly -36 4 11 16 DNF 24 26 28 21 19 – – 149 pts

19th IRL 3756 Hammy Baker and Peter Chamberlain -35 15 24 32 DNF 16 16 10 14 31 – – 158 pts

20th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole 8 18 26 27 8 -38 36 11 25 -42 – – 159 pts

21st IRL 3974 Andy Martin and Rory Martin 28 11 -37 31 DNF 14 32 15 13 21 – – 165 pts

22nd AUS 3972 Ashley Smith and Charlie Apthorp 20 -54 5 1 DNF 27 22 44 28 35 – – 182 pts

