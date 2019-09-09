Solo Inland Championship to Andy Davis

Andy Davis won the final race of the Harken Solo Inland Championship at Rutland SC to take overall victory.

After finishing the first day in second place, trailing James Boyce by one point, Davis won the single race that was completed on Sunday, while Boyce finished in 13th place, giving Davis a two point victory.

The final Inland Championship podium was: First Davis, second Boyce and third Shane MacCarthy.

On the Saturday three races were completed, with MacCarthy winning the opener ahead of Boyce and with Davis in third place.

The second race went to Ewan Birkin-Walls ahead of Davis with Oliver Davenport taking third place.

The final race Saturday was a win for Davenport with Boyce second, MacCarthy third and Davis in fourth.

Overnight this put Boyce top of the leaderboard with 8 points, Davis second with 9 points, Davenport third on 11 points and MacCarthy fourth with 13 points, setting up a tense final day.

Sadly Sunday was reduced to one race with Andy Davis settling the championship with his final race win ahead of Stephen Graham and Nigel Thomas.

Other championship places:

First Youth – Oliver Davenport (4th)

First Veteran – Martin Honnor (5th)

First Septimus – John Dixon (19th)

First Grand Master – Malcolm Buchanan (22nd)

Harken Solo 2019 Inland Championship – Final after 4 races

1st 5787 Andy Davis – South Staffs SC 3 2 -4 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 5115 James Boyce – Papercourt SC 2 4 2 -13 – – 8 pts

3rd 5808 Shane MacCarthy – Greystones SC 1 -9 3 6 – – 10 pts

4th 5840 Oliver Davenport – Northampton 7 3 1 -14 – – 11 pts

5th 5658 Martin Honnor – Ogston SC 4 7 5 -10 – – 16 pts

6th 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls – Grafham Water SC -12 1 9 9 – – 19 pts

7th 5586 Ian Walters – Grafham Water SC -16 6 6 7 – – 19 pts

8th 5741 Stephen Graham – Burwain SC -13 11 7 2 – – 20 pts

9th 5804 Steve Ede – Ardleigh -9 8 8 4 – – 20 pts

10th 5835 Dave Lucas – TBD SC 6 10 -11 5 – – 21 pts

11th 5130 Mark Lee – Lymington Town SC 5 5 12 -17 – – 22 pts

12th 5487 Roger Bennett – Silver Wing SC 11 -20 13 11 – – 35 pts

13th 6000 Doug Latta – HISC / Portchester SC 8 13 17 -19 – – 38 pts

14th 5745 Andy Fox – Leigh and Lowton SC 15 15 10 -39 – – 40 pts

15th 5408 Tony King – Bassenthwaite SC 14 14 14 -25 – – 42 pts

16th 5406 Jarvis Simpson – Brightlingsea SC -35 19 16 8 – – 43 pts

17th 5796 Andy Hyland – Lymington Town SC 10 -24 15 18 – – 43 pts

18th 5670 Nigel Thomas – Hill Head SC -36 17 34 3 – – 54 pts

19th 5514 John Dixon – West Kirby SC -23 16 20 20 – – 56 pts

20th 5232 Ian Ayres – Rollesby Broad 24 -39 26 12 – – 62 pts

21st 4944 Simon Law – Frensham Pond SC 20 26 18 -35 – – 64 pts

22nd 5570 Malcolm Buchanan – Lymington Town SC 21 -34 21 22 – – 64 pts

23rd 4679 Mark Fuller – Papercourt 18 -35 19 30 – – 67 pts

24th 4592 Bryan Taylor – Frensham Pond SC -32 12 27 31 – – 70 pts

25th 5259 Roger Wilson – Rollesby Broad SC 25 23 22 -29 – – 70 pts

26th 5721 Graham Wilson – Northampton -34 25 33 15 – – 73 pts

27th 5700 Adrian Law – FPSC 27 -30 25 21 – – 73 pts

28th 5399 Ian Firth – Notts County SC 22 29 -30 26 – – 77 pts

29th 5842 john webster – Carsington 29 21 31 -44 – – 81 pts

30th 5786 John Steels – Starcross YC 17 27 -41 38 – – 82 pts

31st 5778 Shaun Welsh – Lymington Town SC 33 18 32 -41 – – 83 pts

32nd 5617 stephen Restall – Elton SC 26 28 29 -34 – – 83 pts

33rd 4970 Sue Taylor – Silver wings -38 38 24 23 – – 85 pts

34th 5731 Vernon Perkins – South Cerney SC 28 32 28 -36 – – 88 pts

35th 4730 John Brooker – Frensham 37 DNF 42 16 – – 95 pts

36th 5560 Charles Stimpson – Spinnaker -43 22 38 37 – – 97 pts

37th 3693 Alan Greenaway – Rutland SC 39 -40 35 24 – – 98 pts

38th 5649 Steven Bishop – Girton SC 19 33 DNC DNC – – 99 pts

39th 5352 Mike Wilkie – Desborough SC 31 -44 40 28 – – 99 pts

40th 5819 Phil Sturmer – RBYC -40 31 36 32 – – 99 pts

41st 5138 Patrick Overs – Paxton Lakes SC 30 -37 37 33 – – 100 pts

42nd 4454 Stas Llanicky – Papercourt SC 42 36 23 -43 – – 101 pts

43rd 4551 Bill Hutchings – Tonbridge -44 41 43 27 – – 111 pts

44th 4669 Alan Fuller – Papercourt SC -45 42 39 42 – – 123 pts

45th 5044 Al Fraser – Grafham Water SC 41 43 RET 45 – – 129 pts

46th 5838 Michael Wilde – Spinnaker SC 46 45 RET 40 – – 131 pts