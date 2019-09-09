Solo Inland Championship to Andy Davis

Andy Davis won the final race of the Harken Solo Inland Championship at Rutland SC to take overall victory.
After finishing the first day in second place, trailing James Boyce by one point, Davis won the single race that was completed on Sunday, while Boyce finished in 13th place, giving Davis a two point victory.
The final Inland Championship podium was: First Davis, second Boyce and third Shane MacCarthy.
On the Saturday three races were completed, with MacCarthy winning the opener ahead of Boyce and with Davis in third place.
The second race went to Ewan Birkin-Walls ahead of Davis with Oliver Davenport taking third place.
The final race Saturday was a win for Davenport with Boyce second, MacCarthy third and Davis in fourth.
Overnight this put Boyce top of the leaderboard with 8 points, Davis second with 9 points, Davenport third on 11 points and MacCarthy fourth with 13 points, setting up a tense final day.
Sadly Sunday was reduced to one race with Andy Davis settling the championship with his final race win ahead of Stephen Graham and Nigel Thomas.
Other championship places:
First Youth – Oliver Davenport (4th)
First Veteran – Martin Honnor (5th)
First Septimus – John Dixon (19th)
First Grand Master – Malcolm Buchanan (22nd)
Harken Solo 2019 Inland Championship – Final after 4 races
1st 5787 Andy Davis – South Staffs SC 3 2 -4 1 – – 6 pts
2nd 5115 James Boyce – Papercourt SC 2 4 2 -13 – – 8 pts
3rd 5808 Shane MacCarthy – Greystones SC 1 -9 3 6 – – 10 pts
4th 5840 Oliver Davenport – Northampton 7 3 1 -14 – – 11 pts
5th 5658 Martin Honnor – Ogston SC 4 7 5 -10 – – 16 pts
6th 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls – Grafham Water SC -12 1 9 9 – – 19 pts
7th 5586 Ian Walters – Grafham Water SC -16 6 6 7 – – 19 pts
8th 5741 Stephen Graham – Burwain SC -13 11 7 2 – – 20 pts
9th 5804 Steve Ede – Ardleigh -9 8 8 4 – – 20 pts
10th 5835 Dave Lucas – TBD SC 6 10 -11 5 – – 21 pts
11th 5130 Mark Lee – Lymington Town SC 5 5 12 -17 – – 22 pts
12th 5487 Roger Bennett – Silver Wing SC 11 -20 13 11 – – 35 pts
13th 6000 Doug Latta – HISC / Portchester SC 8 13 17 -19 – – 38 pts
14th 5745 Andy Fox – Leigh and Lowton SC 15 15 10 -39 – – 40 pts
15th 5408 Tony King – Bassenthwaite SC 14 14 14 -25 – – 42 pts
16th 5406 Jarvis Simpson – Brightlingsea SC -35 19 16 8 – – 43 pts
17th 5796 Andy Hyland – Lymington Town SC 10 -24 15 18 – – 43 pts
18th 5670 Nigel Thomas – Hill Head SC -36 17 34 3 – – 54 pts
19th 5514 John Dixon – West Kirby SC -23 16 20 20 – – 56 pts
20th 5232 Ian Ayres – Rollesby Broad 24 -39 26 12 – – 62 pts
21st 4944 Simon Law – Frensham Pond SC 20 26 18 -35 – – 64 pts
22nd 5570 Malcolm Buchanan – Lymington Town SC 21 -34 21 22 – – 64 pts
23rd 4679 Mark Fuller – Papercourt 18 -35 19 30 – – 67 pts
24th 4592 Bryan Taylor – Frensham Pond SC -32 12 27 31 – – 70 pts
25th 5259 Roger Wilson – Rollesby Broad SC 25 23 22 -29 – – 70 pts
26th 5721 Graham Wilson – Northampton -34 25 33 15 – – 73 pts
27th 5700 Adrian Law – FPSC 27 -30 25 21 – – 73 pts
28th 5399 Ian Firth – Notts County SC 22 29 -30 26 – – 77 pts
29th 5842 john webster – Carsington 29 21 31 -44 – – 81 pts
30th 5786 John Steels – Starcross YC 17 27 -41 38 – – 82 pts
31st 5778 Shaun Welsh – Lymington Town SC 33 18 32 -41 – – 83 pts
32nd 5617 stephen Restall – Elton SC 26 28 29 -34 – – 83 pts
33rd 4970 Sue Taylor – Silver wings -38 38 24 23 – – 85 pts
34th 5731 Vernon Perkins – South Cerney SC 28 32 28 -36 – – 88 pts
35th 4730 John Brooker – Frensham 37 DNF 42 16 – – 95 pts
36th 5560 Charles Stimpson – Spinnaker -43 22 38 37 – – 97 pts
37th 3693 Alan Greenaway – Rutland SC 39 -40 35 24 – – 98 pts
38th 5649 Steven Bishop – Girton SC 19 33 DNC DNC – – 99 pts
39th 5352 Mike Wilkie – Desborough SC 31 -44 40 28 – – 99 pts
40th 5819 Phil Sturmer – RBYC -40 31 36 32 – – 99 pts
41st 5138 Patrick Overs – Paxton Lakes SC 30 -37 37 33 – – 100 pts
42nd 4454 Stas Llanicky – Papercourt SC 42 36 23 -43 – – 101 pts
43rd 4551 Bill Hutchings – Tonbridge -44 41 43 27 – – 111 pts
44th 4669 Alan Fuller – Papercourt SC -45 42 39 42 – – 123 pts
45th 5044 Al Fraser – Grafham Water SC 41 43 RET 45 – – 129 pts
46th 5838 Michael Wilde – Spinnaker SC 46 45 RET 40 – – 131 pts