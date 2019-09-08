Flying Fifteen Worlds – Day 3 was slow getting slower . . .

Graham Vials and Chris Turner take back the lead of the Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland after two light weather races on Sunday.
Although Vials and Turner were able to discard their 19th from Saturday and post a 5 and 2 to take a six point lead, Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg keep them honest finishing ahead of them in both races.
The first race of the day (R4) saw Australia’s Ashley Smith and crew Charlie Apthorp (Jr) take the lead at the first weather mark and maintain it for two laps, crossing the finish ahead of Charles Apthorp (Snr) and Alan Green.
Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson finished third, Batchelor and Rigg crossed in fourth, Vials and Turner fifth, with Aussie pair Mike Hart and Dean McAullay sixth.
In the second race, Batchelor and Rigg led all the way, but it was a very slow boat race, and at the finish they crossed just ahead of Vials and Turner who slam-dunked Hart and McAullay to grab second.
With the time limit running down, David McKee and Mal Hartland crossed 4th with Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 5th.
In the end just 20 boats managed to cross the line before the dreaded race officers hammer came down.
Note race 4 winners Smith and Apthorp (Jr) failed to finish this one.
Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship – Leaders after Race 5 (76 entries)
1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 -19 5 2 – – 9 pts
2nd GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg -10 9 1 4 1 – – 15 pts
3rd GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 5 5 3 -21 7 – – 20 pts
4th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper -11 3 7 7 5 – – 22 pts
5th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 4 8 9 2 -12 – – 23 pts
6th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 6 -39 8 6 3 – – 23 pts
7th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson -17 10 6 3 6 – – 25 pts
8th GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 13 2 11 -14 – – 28 pts
9th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland -15 12 12 8 4 – – 36 pts
10th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet 7 7 -16 9 15 – – 38 pts
11th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White -18 6 10 14 9 – – 39 pts
12th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 12 -20 4 13 13 – – 42 pts
13th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 19 2 -23 12 11 – – 44 pts
14th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole 8 18 26 -27 8 – – 60 pts
15th IRL 3920 David Gorman and Chris Doorly 36 4 11 16 DNF – – 67 pts
16th NZL 3774 Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen -30 25 13 20 17 – – 75 pts
17th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge 26 16 -36 18 19 – – 79 pts
18th AUS 3972 Ashley Smith and Charlie Apthorp 20 54 5 1 DNF – – 80 pts
19th GBR 4016 David Heron and Chris Ducker 27 29 21 10 DNF – – 87 pts
20th GBR 4061 Mark Weston and Josh Porter -46 24 38 25 10 – – 97 pts