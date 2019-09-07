505 Class Euro Cup – Gilbert and McGrane lead on Day 2

With three more races on the leaderboard, Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane take a 7 point lead at the 505 Class Euro Cup at Hayling Island SC.

Steady scoring – 5, 2, 1 – and the first discard gave Gilbert and McGrane 7 points, while early leaders Mike Holt and Carl Smit of the USA could not repeat their day 1 performance, and slip to second place with 14 points.

Out performing them all were Paul Brotherton and Alain Sign who won the first two races of the day, and wrapped it up with a second place final to jump from 17th to third overall with 15 points.

Penny and Russ Clark remain in fourth, just one point back, tied on 16 points with Julian Slueckl and Johannes Tellen of Germany.

International 505 Euro Cup – Day 1 after 3 races (28 entries)

1st GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 2 2 -5 2 1 – – 7 pts

2nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 1 1 -9 8 4 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR 9222 Paul Brotherton and Alain Sign DNF 11 1 1 2 – – 15 pts

4th GBR 9196 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 3 5 3 5 -6 – – 16 pts

5th GER 9198 Julian Slueckl and Johannes Tellen 4 4 -6 3 5 – – 16 pts

6th FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Pierre Jean Gallo 5 3 4 7 -20 – – 19 pts

7th GBR 9177 Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards 7 6 -8 6 3 – – 22 pts

8th GBR 9190 Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos 6 8 -11 4 8 – – 26 pts

9th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 10 7 2 11 -18 – – 30 pts

10th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Christian Diebitsch 9 10 -17 9 10 – – 38 pts

11th USA 8854 Craig Thompson and Paddy Lewis 8 9 14 10 -24 – – 41 pts

12th GBR 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram 11 12 12 -16 7 – – 42 pts

13th GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 15 13 7 -20 9 – – 44 pts

14th DEN 9055 Fabiola Wonterghem and Michael Wonterghem 14 DNC 10 12 12 – – 48 pts

15th BEL 8898 Bas Van Assche and Toon Van Assche 18 DNF 13 17 14 – – 62 pts

16th GBR 9155 Neil Rabbitts and Laurence Milton 13 15 19 -23 21 – – 68 pts

17th BEL 8625 Casper Martens and Stijn Oyen 19 DNF 15 18 16 – – 68 pts

18th GBR 8970 Dan Johnson and Ben Latham DNC 17 26 15 11 – – 69 pts

19th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Martin Scholer DNF DNC 16 14 15 – – 74 pts

20th GBR 9203 Jim Blyth and Jude Beamers 12 14 20 DNC DNC – – 75 pts

Full results available here