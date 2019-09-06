RS700 National Championship – Galyer leads after Day 1

Theo Galyer of Hayling Island SC takes a two point lead after three races on the first day of the RS700 National Championship.

In second place is reigning National and European Champion Robbie Bell and in third is Richard Wadsworth.

Between them this leading trio won the first three races.

The RS700 fleet started the Championship in Eastbourne in bright sunshine and a Force two to four Northerly wind.

With the following day’s forecast looking fresh to fruity, the decision was made to sail three races on the first day rather than the advertised two.

RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship – (17 entries)

1st 1063 Theo Galyer Hayling Island SC 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 4 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 1 9 5 – – 15 pts

4th 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 9 3 4 – – 16 pts

5th 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 8 3 – – 16 pts

6th 836 Phillip Highfield Gt Yarmouth & Gorleston SC 3 7 7 – – 17 pts

7th 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC 7 5 6 – – 18 pts

8th 944 James Bayliss QMSC 11 4 8 – – 23 pts

9th 945 Rich Lilley Lymington Town SC 8 6 12 – – 26 pts

10th 1041 Matt Conner QMSC 6 11 9 – – 26 pts

11th 727 Nick Heather Royal Windermere YC 10 12 10 – – 32 pts

12th 982 Roland Smith Hayling Island SC 12 10 11 – – 33 pts

13th 860 Jack Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 13 13 DNC – – 44 pts

14th 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC RET 14 13 – – 45 pts