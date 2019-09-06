RS800 National Championship – Testing conditions for Day 1

This year’s Volvo Noble Marine RS800 20th Anniversary National Championship supported by Hyde Sails is taking place at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.
Consistency was tricky to come by in the testing conditions, but Chris Catt and Chris Martin did the best job picking up a very impressive 1,2,8 to take the early lead.
They are not alone as they are tied on 11 points with Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton (2,6,3) and Rob Gullan and Calum Healey (3,3,5).
In discussing the day after Chris Martin highlighted that they never seemed to go the fastest but they had a good knack of sailing the shortest distance.
RS800 20th Anniversary National Championship – DAy 1 after 3 races
1st 1157 Chris Catt and Chris Martin 1 2 8 – – 11 pts
2nd 961 Rory Hunter and Stephanie Orton 2 6 3 – – 11 pts
3rd 1124 Rob Gullan and Calum Healey 3 3 5 – – 11 pts
4th 1215 Steve Wilson and Harvey Hillary 9 5 4 – – 18 pts
5th 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen 17 4 2 – – 23 pts
6th 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 7 7 14 – – 28 pts
7th 1219 Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch 20 11 1 – – 32 pts
8th 1234 Frances Partington and Tom Partington 10 12 10 – – 32 pts
9th 1008 Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright 28 1 6 – – 35 pts
10th 1225 Stephen Cockerill and Dan Henderson 4 14 20 – – 38 pts
11th 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries 14 9 18 – – 41 pts
12th 1204 Martin Orton and Alex Orton 12 20 11 – – 43 pts
13th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton 13 13 21 – – 47 pts
14th 1231 Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall 16 17 15 – – 48 pts
15th 1163 Tim Dickinson and Fin Dickinson 21 19 12 – – 52 pts
16th 1131 Ed Chapman and Sarah Martin 8 23 22 – – 53 pts
17th 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale 18 29 9 – – 56 pts
18th 1189 James Date and James Green 11 22 25 – – 58 pts
19th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson 5 10 UFD – – 60 pts
20th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark 15 24 23 – – 62 pts
21st 1146 Tristan Jaques and Mark Heather 6 UFD 13 – – 64 pts
22nd 1007 Paddy Gamble and Fiona Collins 19 18 29 – – 66 pts
23rd 1239 Michiel Geerling and Hilde Geerling UFD 15 7 – – 67 pts
24th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss 26 16 26 – – 68 pts
25th 982 Neal Gibson and Keith Macey 23 21 27 – – 71 pts
26th 1198 Alex Benfield and Nick Ireland 29 27 16 – – 72 pts
27th 925 Simon Jenkins and James Neil Arnott 27 30 17 – – 74 pts
28th 1126 George Smith and Alice Crick 22 26 28 – – 76 pts
29th 1238 Ciaran Hurney and Mel Kwan 30 28 24 – – 82 pts
30th 1043 Christopher Dodd and Bryony Meakins UFD 8 30 – – 83 pts
31st 1218 George Richards and Greg Brown UFD 25 19 – – 89 pts
32nd 1200 Richard Smith and Ellie Smith 32 31 31 – – 94 pts
33rd 913 Adrian Howe and Fenella Williams 31 32 32 – – 95 pts
34th 1102 Roger Plail and Chris Plail 34 33 33 – – 100 pts
35th 1057 Mark Oakey and Emily Robertson 24 REF DNC – – 114 pts
36th 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore 25 REF DNC – – 115 pts
37th 919 Joe Gallivan and Jake Stow 33 REF DNC – – 123 pts