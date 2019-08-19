Maloney shakes-up the Finns at Ready Steady Tokyo

With three Finn races sailed to catch back up to schedule, Andy Maloney, from New Zealand, took the first two, with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary winning the third.

He now has a nine point advantage over Giles Scott, with Nicholas Heiner another five points behind Scott.

After a difficult start to the regatta, Maloney came out and posted two wins, quite a feat in a fleet of this standard. Having placed highly at all regattas, so far this year it was an untypical start from the winner in Palma and runner up at the Europeans.



The biggest surprise of the day though was the wind with a solid offshore breeze for most of the day, despite the forecast showing a dying light breeze during the afternoon.

It was certainly challenging though with big shifts and pressure differences throughout the day, which shuffled the fleet on more than one occasion.

Racing continues Tuesday, with two races scheduled.

Finn – Results after Day 3 and 6 races

1st HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 10 pts

2nd GBR 41 Giles Scott 19 pts

3rd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 24 pts

4th NZL 61 Andy Maloney 26 pts

5th BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 31 pts

6th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 34 pts

7th AUS 1 Jake Lilley 38 pts

8th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 45 pts

9th FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 47 pts

10th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 49 pts

Full results are available here (pdf)