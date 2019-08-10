Osprey Nationals – Plan B overcome by Lethal Weapon

After two years at the top, the reigning Osprey National champions Terry Curtis and Pete Greig were toppled by DJ Edwards and Mikey Greig sailing the aptly named Lethal Weapon.

Edwards and Greig sailed consistantly througout the championship, and after two DNF discards, were never out of the leading two places, recording four race wins and four second place finishes.

Finishing second overall, 16 points off the leaders, were Matt Burge and Vyv Townend who took three race wins on 28 points, with Curtis and Greig finishing third overall with 31 points.

The event at Mounts Bay SC lived up to expectations and was the hardest Nationals for some years with a stellar list of competitors all keen to take that trophy home.

The south westerly wind generally built each day as did the swell, while the need to change gears for the differing conditions became ever more important.

By day 3 the wind was over 20 knots and the larger teams were starting to dominate on the course.

Capsizes were surprisingly few, with battles going on right down through the fleet of 41 boats consisting of Mk3, Mk4, and some new Mk5 boats, but one thing was common by the end of each day, the tired looks of the competitors.

Fatigue on body and boat at Mounts Bay is not to be underestimated and nor are the redeeming qualities of a good Philps pasty.

Osprey – 2019 National Championship – Final leaders after 10 races (41 entries)

1st 1116 Lethal Weapon – DJ Edwards and Mike Greig – – 12 pts

2nd 1353 Callisto – Matt Burge and Vyv Townend – – 28 pts

3rd 1234 Plan B – Terry Curtis and Peter Greig – – 31 pts

4th 1198 Blue Moon – Angus Hemmings and Adam Bowers – – 34 pts

5th 1352 String Driven Thing – Piers Strong and Phil Angrave – – 47 pts

6th 1281 White Knuckles – Caroline Croft and Jon Gorringe – – 50 pts

7th 1298 Barking Mad – Michael Atkinson and Richard Bowers – – 54 pts

8th 1290 Swiftwun – Martin Cooney and Peter Frith – – 55 pts

9th 1322 Peek a Boo – Andy Barker and Stuart Maunder – – 57 pts

10th 1280 Obsession – Colin Stephens and Steve George – – 63 pts

11th 1085 Infidel – Harry Odling and George Odling – – 63 pts

12th 1311 Oh Spray! – Chris Gould and Nick Broomhall – – 70 pts

13th 1296 Whitestar – Kevin Francis and Phil Male – – 87 pts

14th 1363 Robbers Alley – Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin – – 103 pts

15th 1276 Jennifer – Dan Jackson and Jaime Bohata – – 108 pts

16th 1291 Waimanu – Alex Willis and Nick Willis – – 112 pts

17th 1348 Jammy Dodger – Oscar Chess and David Charles – – 119 pts

18th 1373 Great White – Richard Marshall and Steve Watson – – 134 pts

19th 1337 Mara – Robert Shaw and Ian Little – – 139 pts

20th 1364 The Cutter – Russell Wheeler and Mark Mawhinney – – 145 pts

Full results available here

Next year the Class holds its Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club in Dorset from the 25 – 28 July 2020.