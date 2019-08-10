Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s AC75 roll-out in Italy

The first public image of an AC75, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s “B1” as it emerged from Persico Marine last Thursday night.

Tom Ehmen over on his Sailing Illustrated website reported that . . .

‘The boat left Persico Marine in Bergamo last evening approx 22:00 to be trucked during the light, night traffic hours, and will be shipped from Livorno via Tirrenia Ferry to their team base in Cagliari, Sardinia (ITA).

Expected arrival is 12 August, and the official launch, originally set for 25 August, has been re-scheduled for 9 September.’

This is the first sighting of an America’s Cup AC75 hull – two new boats per team are permitted under the AC36 rules – but there have been problems with the foil arm mechanical sections that are supplied to the teams to install in their hulls.

More photos here, courtesy of Corriere della Sera.

