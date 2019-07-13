First America’s Cup World Series racing set for April

The date for the first America’s Cup World Series regatta of the 36th America’s Cup cycle will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia from 23 to 26 April 2020.

The four-day regatta in Sardinia next April will see the Italian Mediterranean island play host to the first ever competitive outing of the revolutionary AC75 Class foiling monohulls currently being developed by the five competing teams.

The date was announced by the Challenger of Record for the 36th America’s Cup at the New York Yacht Club’s Harbour Court clubhouse in Newport, Rhode Island.



Representing the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – which has its official team base in Cagliari – Vasco Vascotto said the venue would be perfect for the five teams to race their cutting-edge AC75s for the first time.

Representing the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand’s Chief Operating Officer Kevin Shoebridge highlighted the importance of the ACWS event in Sardinia for all the teams.

“Like all regattas there will be teams that come away satisfied and those that don’t,” Shoebridge said. “The significant thing about this regatta is that it will give a very clear idea of where each of the teams are in their designs and preparations for the main events in 2021.”

“However with only eight months between Sardinia and the start of the Prada Cup and 10 months until the America’s Cup Match, it gives very little time to make necessary changes for teams to make sure they are up to speed”.

The five team taking part are:

America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand

Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (ITA)

INEOS Team UK (GBR)

American Magic (USA) and Stars + Stripes Team USA.

