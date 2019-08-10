Cowes Week Daily Round-Up . . . Exceptional opening day

Winds of up to 50 knots meant the Solent was almost eerily empty Saturday, devoid of the nearly 700 raceboats entered in Cowes Week and even the Red Jet fast ferries.

While it’s not unusual to have an impromptu lay day during Cowes Week, due to either calm weather or too much wind, missing the opening day is exceptional.

Winds will moderate slowly overnight, dropping to 16-25 knots by Sunday morning, although there is considerable differences between models.

It’s then predicted to reduce to 8-14 knots on Monday, before increasing to 16-24 in a weaker low pressure system mid-week. Although low pressure systems are dominant, it will be warm with plenty of sun and only isolated showers.

The SailGP Race event which was also cancelled Saturday, is intending to run three F50 multihull races on Sunday starting at 15:00 hrs, in the course area just off Egypt Point.

The free-to-access SailGP Race Village is set to open at 11:30 hrs. The Race Village will feature exclusive fan experiences and a sold-out grandstand just meters from the finish line.

Racing will be streamed live in the UK on the SailGP APP, YouTube and Facebook (may vary by territory) in partnership with BT Sport.

More details on viewing options can be found at SailGP.com/watch.