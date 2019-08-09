470 Worlds – Gold for Mills and McIntyre

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are the 2019 women’s 470 World Champions.

The British pair clinched the title after finishing in seventh place, safely ahead of Ai Kondo and Miho Joshioka of Japan who finished eighth in the medal race.

Kondo and Joshioka take silver, and Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz of France the bronze.

Matt Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia take the men’s 470 title, finishing third in the medal race after Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez were called OCS at the start.

Silver went to Xammer and Rodriguez, and bronze to Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom who won the medal race.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube finished seventh overall.

