RS200 Nationals – Game, Set and Match to Peters and Anderson

James Peters and Maddy Anderson are declared 2019 RS200 National Champions as event ends a day early.

The racing has finished a day early at the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC because of the shocking forecast.

Peters and Anderson’s had a 5 point lead after Thursdays racing despite wins for Matt Mee and Emma Norris, and Jonny and Sarah McGovern.

Only Mee and Norris had an outside chance to change things, but they did not get the chance as the weather conditions intervened.

RS200 – 2019 National Championship leaders after 8 races (103 entries)

1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 1 1 2 1 -3 1 2 -5 – – 8 pts

2nd 1615 Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 -10 1 5 2 DSQ 1 2 – – 13 pts

3rd 1601 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern -8 6 3 7 1 5 -11 1 – – 23 pts

4th 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 4 5 -16 2 6 -22 4 3 – – 24 pts

5th 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage 5 3 6 8 -34 5 -13 10 – – 37 pts

6th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling -17 4 14 12 -32 2 3 11 – – 46 pts

7th 1136 Martin Wrigley and Arran Holman -32 13 9 6 5 13 -15 4 – – 50 pts

8th 1634 Owen Bowerman and Will Ward 9 9 5 -13 -23 8 8 13 – – 52 pts

9th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 7 8 10 -24 8 10 16 -35 – – 59 pts

10th 1039 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 6 DSQ 11 4 24 -34 14 9 – – 68 pts

11th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb 18 11 8 14 12 7 -54 -24 – – 70 pts

12th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe -24 17 15 -25 22 6 6 6 – – 72 pts

13th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton 11 -36 -21 15 11 9 18 8 – – 72 pts

14th 1029 Nick Robins and Florence Tanner -30 15 19 3 4 11 23 -28 – – 75 pts

15th 1703 Steve Wilson and Elysia Dooley 14 14 4 17 -25 4 22 -31 – – 75 pts

16th 1440 Peter Ballantine and Jo Kalderon 21 16 DNS 10 7 20 -25 23 – – 97 pts

17th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan 20 21 -30 16 20 13 -24 7 – – 97 pts

18th 573 James Grummett and Matt Taylor 16 22 20 9 -28 18 -38 25 – – 110 pts

19th 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill 39 -40 -50 19 18 15 7 14 – – 112 pts

20th 880 Murray Hampshire and Jess Hammett 27 27 12 -34 15 14 -28 18 – – 113 pts

Full results here