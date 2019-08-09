RS Tera Worlds – Double victory for GBR sailors in Ljungskile

Winners of the RS Tera World Challenge Trophy at Ljungskile, in Sweden, were Alice Davis in the Pro fleet and Jac Bailey the Sport fleet.

In the Tera Pro fleet Britain’s Alice Davis, finished with 11 points and a 12 point lead ahead of second placed Peter Cope with third Max Steele .

In the Tera Sport fleet, Jac Bailey of Britain had 22 points and a 23 point lead ahead of William Bailey in second and in third place was Matthew Rayner.

RS Tera Pro – World Challenge – Final leaders after 11 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 798 Alice Davis – Great Moor SC – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 3882 Peter Cope – Isle of Man YC – – 23 pts

3rd GBR 2505 Max Steele – Welsh Harp and Skz Sopot – – 31 pts

4th GBR 3877 Teddy Dunn – Isle of Man YC – – 45 pts

5th GBR 2602 Oliver Rayner – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 67 pts

6th GBR 3262 Imogen Wade – Northampton SC – – 73 pts

7th SWE 3592 Hanna Wallström – Ljungskile Segelsdllskap – – 76 pts

8th DEN 1111 Jeppe Krat – Sejlklubben Köge Bugt – – 80 pts

9th SWE 3591 Tage Barne – Ljungskile Segelsällskap – – 81 pts

10th SWE 3590 Aron Wärnberg – Ljungskile Segelsällskap – – 91 pts

RS Tera Sport – World Challenge – Final leaders after 8 races (57 entries)

1st GBR 2156 Jac Bailey – Port Dinorwic SC – – 22 pts

2nd GBR 3159 William Bailey – Yorkshire Dale SC – – 45 pts

3rd GBR 2603 Matthew Rayner – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 50 pts

4th GBR 3885 Josh Stokes – Hayling Island SC – – 59 pts

5th GBR 2969 Felix Stewart – Windermere School – – 62 pts

6th GBR 3575 Freddie Sunderland – Olton Mere SC – – 65 pts

7th SUI 3820 Oliver Thompson – Hayling Island SC – – 74 pts

8th RSA 3888 ROUX-CHRISTOPHER LE ROUX – Zululand YC – – 74 pts

9th GBR 2611 Freddie MacLaverty – Llandudno – – 75 pts

10th GBR 3222 Zak Sanderson Davies – Windermere School – – 95 pts

Full results available here