Laser, Radial and 4.7 UK 2019 National Championships at Largs

Unusual conditions for the Laser, Radial and 4.7 UK National Championships at Largs SC – out on the water every day, with little breeze but warm and mainly sunny and dry.

Sam Whaley is the 2019 Laser Champion, with second Joseph Drake (U21) and third Lewis Smith.

In the Radial event, winner was Jon Emmett with second Dan McGaughey (U19) and third Gordon Cogan Sivarajan (U19).

The Laser 4.7 winner was Jack Graham-Troll (U16), with second Elizabeth Beardsal (U19) and third Josh Morgan (U19).

Laser Standard – 2019 Championship – Final leaders (37 entries)

1st 216656 Sam WHALEY Swanage SC – – 17 pts

2nd 215413 Joseph DRAKE Rn&syc U21 – – 26 pts

3rd 215304 Lewis SMITH Royal Forth YC – – 28 pts

4th 214100 Jack HOPKINS Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts

5th 17361 Joe WOODLEY Burghfield – – 45 pts

6th 212661 Jake FARREN-PRICE Chew Valley Lake Sc – – 45 pts

7th 215272 Christopher JONES Pwllheli U21 – – 52 pts

8th 214125 Jake BOWHAY Stokes Bay SC U21 – – 69 pts

9th 214004 Ben CHILDERLEY Rsrnyc U21 – – 74 pts

10th 216065 Krishan BHOGAL Manor Park SC U19 – – 79 pts

Laser Radial – 2019 Championship – Final leaders (53 entries)

1st 215064 Jon EMMETT Weir Wood Master – – 13 pts

2nd 215381 Dan MCGAUGHEY Ballyholme YC U19 – – 42 pts

3rd 211012 Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN Clyde Cruising Club U19 – – 42 pts

4th 213657 Scott FORBES Loch Lomond SC U19 – – 56 pts

5th 216000 Arthur FARLEY RVYC/BHYC U16 – – 61 pts

6th 210236 Anya HAJI-MICHAEL Redesmere U21 – – 70 pts

7th 208423 Bauke RIJPMA WSH Heeg U21 – – 73 pts

8th 210199 Aaron VAN DOK Zeilclub Kurenpolder U21 – – 81 pts

9th 213545 George SUNDERLAND OMSC U19 – – 102 pts

10th 214008 Oliver STURLEY Parkstone YC U19 – – 102 pts

Laser 4.7 – 2019 Championship – Final leaders (32 entries)

1st 214007 Jack GRAHAM-TROLL Banbury SC U16 – – 30 pts

2nd 213150 Elizabeth BEARDSALL Warsash U19 – – 37 pts

3rd 205823 Josh MORGAN Dubai Offshore SC U19 – – 42 pts

4th 213540 Coco BARRETT Island Barn U19 – – 43 pts

5th 191330 Luke ANSTEY Frensham Pond SC U19 – – 48 pts

6th 193725 Drew GIBBONS West Kirby U19 – – 58 pts

7th 213084 Alice SNOOK Hayling Island SC U19 – – 71 pts

8th 213508 Alana COAKLEY RSGYC U19 – – 77 pts

9th 213051 Keelin GREENE Hayling Island SC U19 – – 77 pts

10th 203084 Freddie HOWARTH Parkstone YC U16 – – 77 pts

Full results available here