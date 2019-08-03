Great Britain SailGP Team take to Solent waters

The Great Britain SailGP Team was the first of the six international teams to take to the Solent waters, offering a preview of what to expect when the European debut SailGP event opens in Cowes on 10 and 11 August.

After competing around the world in Sydney, San Francisco and New York, the new global sports league is visiting Cowes on the Isle of Wight for the penultimate event of the inaugural season, which sees the winning team walk away with $1 million prize.

With new technical upgrades onboard the one-design flying boats, the revolutionary F50 catamarans are expected to hit the highest speeds yet seen this season, with the teams predicted to break the 50-knot speed barrier (60 mph) on the Solent.

The Great Britain SailGP Team is currently sitting in third place overall, the Brits will be seeking redemption after a dramatic capsize in New York and hungry to win races in front of home crowds.

Great Britain will have tough competition from overall season leader Japan, helmed by Olympic champion Nathan Outteridge, and his long-time rival Tom Slingsby of the Australia SailGP Team.

Dylan Fletcher, Great Britain SailGP Team helmsman is sailing with two fellow Olympians, CEO and wing trimmer Chris Draper, and flight controller Stuart Bithell. Completing the team is Olympic rowing gold medallist Matt Gotrel, Richard Mason and Neil Hunter.

On Friday, 9 August, the teams hit the racecourse for the first time, for the official practise racing.

The teams will race following the King’s Cup – a major sailing event hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in support of their charitable causes – taking place off the SailGP Race Village from 10 am – 12 pm.

The Cowes SailGP Race Village will run along the seafront from the end of the Cowes Green up to Egypt Point.

Activities in the Race Village start from 11:30 am each day, with the races taking place from 3 – 4:30 pm on Saturday 10 Aug and Sunday 11 Aug.