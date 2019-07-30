Gales hit south coast sailing events

With gusts of 40+ knots hitting the Solent Tuesday morning, two major events have cancelled racing for the day.

The Tasar World Championships at Hayling Island SC issued a postponement notice for the second day of racing, and the second day of racing at Cowes Classics Week is also cancelled.

Tuesdays’ weather is in marked contrast to yesterday’s perfect conditions for both Solent based events.

The Hayling Island SC is hosting 67 Tasar class dinghies from around the world, and completed three races on the opening day.

While a 143 strong fleet of Classic Racing Dayboats, Classic Yachts, Old Gaffers and Spirit of Tradition Yachts started in the 12th Cowes Classics Week on Monday.

Both events continue until Saturday.

Things are set to improve for Wednesday when a mainly dry day is probable with sunny spells. Breezy with strong and gusty winds near coasts. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

