Radial Youth Worlds – Britain’s Matilda Nicholls extends lead

Matilda Nicholls of Britain extended her lead of the girl’s championship with two race wins on Monday at the 2019 Radial Youth Worlds taking place on Lake Ontario, Canada.

Nicholls, with 21 points, is now 14 points ahead of Ireland’s Eve McMahon (4,3), who is on 35 points and is the leading U17 competitor.

Paige Caldecoat (2,2) of Australia moves into third place with 46 points, as Hunter Dejean (21,16) of Canada dropped back to 6th overall.

Christine Wood of Britain is now 14th, Abigail Childerley is 15th and Eve Kennedy is 16th.

The boys are now racing in gold, silver and bronze fleets for the final series.

Overall leader in the boy’s gold fleet is now Emilios Monos of Greece who regains the lead after a 1 and 2 score. He now leads by 6 points from Ygit Citak (5,5) of Turkey who has 21 points.

Zac Littlewood (9,1) of Australia is now in third place on 31 points, with fourth Luke Cashmore (6,52) of New Zealand on 36 points.

Tom Higgins (23,14) of Ireland is fifth, Alexandre Kowalski of France sixth.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson (3,10) had a much better day and is now 7th overall and leading U17 competitor.

Other Brits: James Foster is in 18th place, Drew Barnes 26th and Arthur Fry 41st all in the gold fleet.

Full results available here