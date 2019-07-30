Brits take Silver and Bronze at KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria

There was a silver for Eleanor Aldridge of Britian in the women’s Kitefoil event at Gizzeria, only kept off the top spot by reigning world champion Daniela Moroz of the USA.

Aldridge (image left) is among four female riders picked for the British Sailing Team through the #Kite4Gold talent search launched after kitefoiling was tabled for inclusion at the Paris 2024 Olympics late last year.

Plus Britain’s Mattia Maini showed incredible promise picking up bronze in the under 16 category.

Overall winner was Slovenian Toni Vodisek who secured his first regatta win on the professional kite racing circuit at the 2019 KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria in the south of Italy.

Vodisek finished with a commanding 25 point lead over second placed Axel Mazella with Nico Parlier completing the podium trio.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge in fifth place missed the overall podium by just five points.

KiteFoil World Series Gizzeria – leading results:

OVERALL

1^ Toni Vodisek (SLO) 24pts

2^ Axel Mazella (FRA) 49pts

3^ Nico Parlier (FRA) 74pts

4^ Florian Gruber (GER) 77pts

5^ Connor Bainbridge (GBR) 79pts

WOMEN

1^ Daniela Moroz (USA)

2^ Eleanor Aldridge (GBR)

3^ Elena Kalinina (RUS)

UNDER 19

1^ Daniela Moroz (USA)

2^ Oliver Hansen (DEN)

3^ Alexandar Ehlen (POL)

UNDER 16

1^ Maximilian Maeder (SIN)

2^ Andrea Principi (ITA)

3^ Mattia Maini (GBR)

MASTERS

1^ Ejder Ginyol (TUR)

2^ James Johnsen (DEN)

3^ Pierluigi Capozzi (ITA)

GRAND MASTERS

1^ James Johnsen (DEN)

2^ Pierluigi Capozzi (ITA)

3^ Benjamin Petit (FRA)

Full results available here