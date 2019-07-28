Tasar Worlds – Only the Practice race but Aussies make their mark

It was only the practice race, but its been a long wait since the last Tasar Worlds in Japan 2017, and HISC Race Officer Mark Wood had to haul the over-eager fleet back before he got them away at the second attempt.

Once they had safely restarted, leaders round the first mark were Australia’s Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley, who won the Tasar World Championship in the UK back in 1986.

And the day was something of an Aussie Fest, with the eventual race win going to James and Tara Burman, with Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry taking second and Longbottom and Bentley eventually finishing third.

Breaking the Australian run was the USA pair of Michael Karas and Molly Jackson, second at the 2013 worlds, finishing in fourth.

The first British pair were James Peters and Charlie Darling of the host club taking seventh place.

Holland’s Constantijn Udo and Jan Kellermann were 17th and first Japanese pair were Joji Motoyoshi and Yuri Jinnai in 36th place.

The forecast is looking good for Monday’s first races on Hayling Bay, with 9-12 knots from the SE and sunshine the competitors are set for a great start to the Championship.

Tasar – 2019 World Championship – Practice Race leaders (67 entries)

1st AUS 2942 James Burman and Tara Burman GRSC

2nd AUS 2857 Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry Clayton Bay Boat Club

3rd AUS 2813 Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley RANSA

4th USA 2398 Michael Karas and Molly Jackson Seattle YC

5th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne Sandringham YC

6th AUS 2925 Hugh Tait and Anna Tait Northbridge

7th GBR 2877 James Peters and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC

8th AUS 2922 Lloyd Lissiman and Skip Lissiman RPYC

9th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson Hayling Island SC

10th USA 2916 Jay Renehan and Lisa Seattle YC

11th AUS 2724 Geoff Potts and Christine Potts Wallaroo SC

12th AUS 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies GRSC/BSC

13th AUS 2953 Ben Walker and Cath Walker BSC

14th GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce Hayling Island SC

15th USA 2691 Chris Lanzinger and Molly Lanzinger Seattle YC

16th AUS 2964 Gary Ratcliffe and Robyn Ratcliffe George’s River SC

17th NED 298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Kellermann Slotemaker WSV de Put

18th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte ZV Noord AA

19th GBR 351 Alex Butler and Tony Butler Hayling Island SC

20th GBR 2802 John Rees and Mari Sherpherd Hayling Island SC

Full results available here

