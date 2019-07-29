Radial Youth Worlds – Matilda Nicholls of Britain takes overall lead

Matilda Nicholls of Britain moves into the lead of the girl’s championship after the third day of the 2019 Radial Youth Worlds taking place on Lake Ontario, Canada.

Nicholls, with 19 points, moves ahead of Ireland’s Eve McMahon (14,7), who has 28 points, after two more races. Hunter Dejean (24,6) of Canada retaining her third place is on 36 points.

A win for Nicholls in race 5 was followed by a third place in the second race, which was won by Rosine Baudet of Switzerland who is now in sixth place overall.

Eve Kennedy of Britain is in 14th, Abigail Childerley is 16th and Christine Wood is 17th.

Overall leader in the boy’s championship is now Ygit Citak (1,4) of Turkey who has 11 points and now leads Emilos Monos (3,6) of Greece by one point.

Tom Higgins (10,2) of Ireland on 15 points, retains third place, with Luke Cashmore (2,3) of New Zealand moving into fourth place on 17 points, and Poland’s Piotr Malinowski (2,2) fifth with 18 points.

Zac Littlewood of Australia won two flight races and is now sixth with 21 points after six races.

Britain’s Finley Dickinson (17,21) dropped back to 17th overall but retains the U17 lead after six races.

Britain’s Drew Barnes is 27th, Arthur Fry 31st and James Foster 32nd.

