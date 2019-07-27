Ku-ring-gai and Tara take 5.5 Metre Cups in Helsinki

Ku-ring-gai (AUS 62) has won the Hankø Evolution Cup and Tara (FIN 53) has won the Royal Kaag Classic Cup after all racing was abandoned on Saturday with no wind in Helsinki, Finland.

An early decision was taken to abandon for the day with no wind on or expected. This allowed the teams to begin preparations early for next week’s world championship, which is also being hosted by the Nyländska Jaktklubben (NYK).

In the small Evolution fleet Ku-ring-gai of John Bacon, Terry Wetton and James Mayjor took three races wins to take a clear victory from Zorina (FIN 38) of Esko Rechardt, Michael Volontis and Janne Mäkinen.

For Tara, it is something of a homecoming. A Britton Chance Jr. design, she was the last wooden 5.5 Metre built by Vator, in Helsinki, in 1968 for Britton Chance Sr.

In the four boat Classic fleet, Tara of Roope Juhonen, Janne Heikkilä and Pekka Honkavaara, also won three of the four races to win from Trial (FIN 4) of Ville Harkke, Sami Ekblad and Pete Lindström.

With the Scandinavian Gold Cup and Class Cups now concluded, the fleet is preparing for the World Championship, which begins on Monday with a nine race series scheduled, ending on Friday 2 August.

Hankø Evolution Cup

1. Ku-ring-gai (AUS 62, John Bacon, Terry Wetton, James Mayjor) 6 pts

2. Zorina (FIN 38, Esko Rechardt, Michael Volontis, Janne Mäkinen) 8 pts

3. Skylla IV (SUI 182, Andre Bernheim, Urs Werner, Alex Bernheim) 13 pts

Royal Kaag Classic Cup

1. Tara (FIN 53, Roope Juhonen, Janne Heikkilä , Pekka Honkavaara) 5 pts

2. Trial (FIN 4, Ville Harkke, Sami Ekblad, Pete Lindström) 8 pts

3. Vis a vis (FIN 09, Ari Bungers, Tiera Hirvonen, Niko Rissanen) 14 pts