Radial Youth Worlds – Nicholls and Dickinson best Brits

Matilda Nicholls and Finley Dickinson are the top placed british competitiors after the second day of the 2019 Radial Youth Worlds taking place on Lake Ontario, Canada.

Matilda Nicholls moves into second place in the girl’s championship after four races.

Overall leader is Eve McMahon of Ireland with 8 points, Nicholls in second with 15 points and in third place is Hunter Dejean of Cnada with 18 points.

Eve Kennedy of Britain is in 15th, Abigail Childerley is 17th and Christine Wood is 19th.

In the boy’s championship Finley Dickinson is sixth with 13 points after four races.

Leader is Emilios Monos from Greece, counting three races wins after discarding a 30th. Yalcin Citak of Turkey is second with 6 points and third is Ireland’s Tom Higgins on 9 points. Luke Cashmore and Harrison Baker, both from New Zealand are tied on 12 points in fourth and fifth places.

Britain’s Drew Barnes is 22nd, Arthur Fry 36th and James Foster 37th.

Two more qualifying series races are scheduled before the fleets are split for the final series racing.

GIRLS DIVISION – TOP FIVE after 4 races (160 entries)

1st Eve McMahon IRL [U17] 8.0 pts

2nd Matilda Nicholls GBR 15.0 pts

3rd Hunter Dejean CAN 18.0 pts

4th Ece Asya Ikizler TUR [U17] 19.0 pts

5th Paige Caldecoat AUS 19.0 pts

BOYS DIVISION – TOP FIVE after 4 races (48 entries)

1st Emilios Monos GRE 3.0 pts

2nd Yalcin Citak TUR [U17] 6.0 pts

3rd Tom Higgins IRL 9.0 pts

4th Frederick Parton FRA 10.0 pts

5th Luke Cashmore NZL 12.0 pts

6th Finley Dickinson GBR 13.0 pts

Full results available here