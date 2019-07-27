Flying 15 UK Nationals – 2019 Title for Vials and Turner

Graham Vials and Chris Turner are the Flying 15 2019 UK National Champions after winning the final two races on Saturday at Parkstone YC.
Three times World Champions, Vials and Turner last won the National title when it was held at Parkstone YC in 2014.
They finished with 19 points and 18 points ahead of Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie with 37 points.
In third place were David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell with 49 points.
Steve Goacher and Tim Harper with a second and fourth jumped from eight to take fouth place overall, fifth were Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado tied on 55 points with Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson in sixth.
Flying 15 – 2019 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (47 entries)
1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner Derwent Reservoir SC – – 19 pts
2nd 4020 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie Parkstone YC – – 37 pts
3rd 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell Parkstone YC – – 49 pts
4th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper RWYC – – 52 pts
5th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC – – 55 pts
6th 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson Hayling Island SC – – 55 pts
7th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham Chew Valley Lake SC – – 56 pts
8th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson Royal Thames/HISC – – 60 pts
9th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar R.C.Y.C. – – 66 pts
10th 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg Tynemouth SC – – 73 pts
11th 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jeremy Hayling Island SC – – 83 pts
12th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green Hayling Island SC – – 86 pts
13th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown Parkstone YC – – 94 pts
14th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam Parkstone YC – – 94 pts
15th 4061 Mark Weston and Andrew Weatherspoon West Riding SC – – 97 pts
16th 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples Hayling Island SC – – 98 pts
17th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy Parkstone YC – – 104 pts
18th 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarisbrick Aldenham SC – – 124 pts
19th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper Parkstone YC – – 136 pts
20th 3916 Simon Redhead and Mr M J Riley Parkstone YC – – 137 pts