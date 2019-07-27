Flying 15 UK Nationals – 2019 Title for Vials and Turner

Graham Vials and Chris Turner are the Flying 15 2019 UK National Champions after winning the final two races on Saturday at Parkstone YC.

Three times World Champions, Vials and Turner last won the National title when it was held at Parkstone YC in 2014.

They finished with 19 points and 18 points ahead of Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie with 37 points.

In third place were David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell with 49 points.

Steve Goacher and Tim Harper with a second and fourth jumped from eight to take fouth place overall, fifth were Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado tied on 55 points with Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson in sixth.

Flying 15 – 2019 UK National Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (47 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner Derwent Reservoir SC – – 19 pts

2nd 4020 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie Parkstone YC – – 37 pts

3rd 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell Parkstone YC – – 49 pts

4th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper RWYC – – 52 pts

5th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC – – 55 pts

6th 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson Hayling Island SC – – 55 pts

7th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham Chew Valley Lake SC – – 56 pts

8th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson Royal Thames/HISC – – 60 pts

9th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar R.C.Y.C. – – 66 pts

10th 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg Tynemouth SC – – 73 pts

11th 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jeremy Hayling Island SC – – 83 pts

12th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green Hayling Island SC – – 86 pts

13th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown Parkstone YC – – 94 pts

14th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam Parkstone YC – – 94 pts

15th 4061 Mark Weston and Andrew Weatherspoon West Riding SC – – 97 pts

16th 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples Hayling Island SC – – 98 pts

17th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy Parkstone YC – – 104 pts

18th 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarisbrick Aldenham SC – – 124 pts

19th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper Parkstone YC – – 136 pts

20th 3916 Simon Redhead and Mr M J Riley Parkstone YC – – 137 pts

Full results available here