Frances and Tom Partington are RS800 European Champions

Frances and Tom Partington of Hayling Island SC are the 2019 RS800 European Champions.

Francis and Tom finished with a win in the penultimate race Friday to top the leaderboard with 30 points, allowing them to observe the final race, a win for Phil Walker and John Mather.

The (recently married) Partingtons finished six points ahead of Andy and Allyson Jeffries in second, with Steve Wilson and Rory Hunter completing the European podium.

In fourth place were Phil Walker and John Mather tied on 44 points with Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore.

Fifth were James Penty and Eddie Grayson with 47 points and sixth Luke McEwen and Milly Boyle with 47 points.

RS800 2019 European Championship – Final after 10 races (42 entries)

1st GBR 1234 Frances Partington, Tom Partington – – 30 pts

2nd GBR 1228 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries – – 36 pts

3rd GBR 1215 Steve Wilson, Rory Hunter – – 39 pts

4th GBR 1207 Phil Walker, John Mather – – 44 pts

5th GBR 1144 Tom Morris, Guy Fillmore – – 44 pts

6th GBR 1171 James Penty, Eddie Grayson – – 46 pts

7th GBR 1220 Luke McEwen, Milly Boyle – – 47 pts

8th GBR 1222 Paul Jenkins, Peter Jenkins – – 58 pts

9th GBR 1231 Hugh Shone, Hannah Tattersall – – 64 pts

10th GBR 961 Megan Brickwood, Stephanie Orton – – 70 pts

11th GBR 1194 Joe Joyner, Will Broom – – 84 pts

12th FRA 1236 Gilles Peeters, Heloise Baize – – 89 pts

13th GBR 1131 Rebecca Diamond, Ed Fitzgerald – – 90 pts

14th GBR 1203 Tim Gratton, Fiona Hampshire – – 91 pts

15th GBR 1187 Geoff Carveth, Lesley Dhonau – – 100 pts

16th GBR 1139 Eddie Bridle, Ed Gibbons – – 110 pts

17th GBR 1121 Ben Clegg, Abi Embser – Kay – – 121 pts

18th GBR 1225 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill – – 125 pts

19th GBR 1204 Martin Orton, Ian Brooks – – 128 pts

20th GBR 1188 Daniel Goodman, Debbie Clark – – 144 pts

21st GBR 11 Robert Gullan, Calum Healey – – 146 pts

22nd GBR 1064 Chris J Haworth, Stuart Aston – – 149 pts

23rd GBR 1232 Cameron Moss, Darrol Moss – – 150 pts

24th GBR 1043 Christopher Dodd, Bryony Meakins – – 154 pts

25th GBR 1145 Peter Bromley, Chris Doe – – 162 pts

26th GBR 1224 Fred Lord, Louise Gale – – 176 pts

27th GBR 1200 Richard Smith, Ellie Smith – – 189 pts

28th GBR 885 Chris Feibusch, Nick Jerkins – – 197 pts

29th GBR 834 Chris Matthews, Ali Hinds – – 200 pts

30th GBR 1126 George Smith, Alice Crick – – 210 pts

31st GBR 1198 Alex Benfield, Nick Ireland – – 217 pts

32nd GBR 1241 Stephen Brown, Phil Bairstow – – 225 pts

33rd GBR 1195 Graham Williamson, Jeremy Williamson – – 233 pts

34th GBR 1057 Mark Oakey, Emily Robertson – – 246 pts

35th GBR 1115 Stuart Keegan, Sophie Johnston – – 247 pts

36th NED 878 Tjeerd van Rij, Matthijs de Langen – – 252 pts

37th GBR 1238 Ciaran Hurney, Mel Kwan – – 256 pts

38th GBR 1140 John McKelvie, David Jessop – – 259 pts

39th FRA 1101 Alexandre Emanuel, Anne Fromentoux – – 266 pts

40th GBR 913 Adrian Howe, Fenella Williams – – 278 pts

41st FRA 1105 Francois Bergasse, Johanne Ulrich – – 280 pts

42nd SUI 1180 Uwe Hoffmann, Julius Haffmann – – 334 pts