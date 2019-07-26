Raulf Berry and Olly Peters are RS Feva World Champions

Raulf Berry and Olly Peters GBR are the RS Feva World Champions (under 18) with second Blake Hinsley and Nicholas Drummond NZL and third Alice Davies and Abby Hire GBR.

The final day of the 2019 RS Feva World Championship saw New Zealand’s Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen claim the World Open title (over 18) with back to back wins.

In the Open Title event, Cooke and Masfen finished with a 60 point lead ahead of Berry and Peters of Britain, with Hinsley and Drummond in third place.

First female pair were Alice Davies and Abby Hire, second female pair were Millie Irish and Tasmyn Green who finished seventh overall.

First family team and first mixed team were the Dutch pair Florian and Feline Vreeburg (10th overall), and first juniors were Andreoli Riccardo and Rossi Lorenzo (28th overall) of Italy.

Final leaders in the Silver fleet were Edoardo Savoldi and Lacopo Ariotti of Italy.

Final leaders in the Bronze fleet were David Szmaragowski and Sára Svobodová of the Czech Republic.

RS Feva – World Championship – Final Open Gold Fleet leaders (67 entries)

1st NZL 6191 Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 6300 Raulf Berry and Olly Peters – – 70 pts

3rd NZL 7414 Blake Hinsley and Nicholas Drummond – – 82 pts

4th GBR 4624 Alice Davies and Abby Hire – – 83 pts

5th GBR 7000 Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker – – 92 pts

6th GBR 7257 William Pank and Sebastian Gotto – – 92 pts

7th GBR 7070 Millie Irish and Tasmyn Green – – 109

8th GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver – – 115 pts

9th GBR 7489 Joe Slipper and Katherine Burges – – 127 pts

10th NED 5026 Florian and Feline Vreeburg – – 128 pts

Full gold fleet results available here