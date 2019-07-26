Flying 15 UK Nationals – Normal service restored

Graham Vials and Chris Turner returned to the top of the leaderboard after day 3 of the Flying 15 UK National Championship at Parkstone YC.

Vials and Turner are on 17 points (after 2 discards), they are 7 points ahead of Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie on 24 points, with David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell in third on 32 points after eight races.

Race winners on Hyde Race Day Friday were:

Race 5 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado, race 6 Ian Pinnell and Jeremy, race 7 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown, and in the final race Vials and Turner.

Saturday is the final day of racing.

Flying 15 – UK National Championship – Leaders after 8 races (47 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 -12 -5 5 4 5 1 – – 17 pts

2nd 4020 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie 2 7 1 8 4 2 -21 -9 – – 24 pts

3rd 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 3 10 2 2 UFD 9 6 -11 – – 32 pts

4th 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson -17 2 -14 7 3 11 13 2 – – 38 pts

5th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham 4 -14 9 -21 6 13 2 5 – – 39 pts

6th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 16 9 3 -22 1 8 -19 7 – – 44 pts

7th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 11 -22 -17 4 11 3 3 12 – – 44 pts

8th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper -14 4 13 9 7 7 -34 6 – – 46 pts

9th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 5 18 8 -27 8 6 -27 3 – – 48 pts

10th 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jeremy 8 6 -20 10 9 1 -37 15 – – 49 pts

11th 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 18 5 15 -19 2 12 11 -19 – – 63 pts

12th 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples 10 3 10 13 -21 17 -23 10 – – 63 pts

13th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown 9 12 -38 -31 13 18 1 14 – – 67 pts

14th 4061 Mark Weston and Andrew Weatherspoon 7 16 6 12 -22 14 14 -31 – – 69 pts

15th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam -25 -24 4 14 19 5 10 18 – – 70 pts

16th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy 15 8 21 1 14 -25 -25 13 – – 72 pts

17th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 6 11 -26 15 10 22 -32 8 – – 72 pts

18th 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarisbrick 12 15 5 -30 16 15 -28 17 – – 80 pts

19th 3916 Simon Redhead and Mr M J Riley 13 -27 -31 16 24 10 9 20 – – 92 pts

20th 3914 Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper 29 19 -40 3 18 -30 4 24 – – 97 pts

