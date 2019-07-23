Radial Worlds – Rindom takes lead on penultimate day

As they go into the final day of the women’s Radial Worlds in Japan, Anne-Marie Rindom of Demark has taken a two point lead ahead of Ecem Güzel of Turkey.

Tuula Tenkanen of Finland now in third place, with fourth Marit Bouwmeester of Holland, and fifth is defending champion Emma Plasschaert of Belgium.

Josefin Olsson of Sweden, who had been the long-time leader, fought back from her DSQ and RET to win the first race (R8) Tuesday and followed that with a 16th to place eighth overall, but 30 points off leader Rindom.

Britain’s Alison Young, with an 8 and 6 moves into seventh overall. Monday’s hero, Hannah Snellgrove (4,22) is now 13th overall, and Georgina Povall (35,40) is 35th.

In the men’s Radial World Championship after 10 races:

Simon de Gendt (1,1) of Belgium now leads with 9 points. Zac West (2,3) of Australia is second and Mark Loius (4,7) of Australia is third.

Perez Guilherme (3,2) of Brazil is in fourth place.

Radial – Women’s World Championship after 9 races 1 discard – Provisional (111 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Rindom Anne-Marie 1 BFD 28 1 4 12 4 2 5 – – 57 pts

2nd TUR 215399 Güzel Ecem 12 8 5 7 8 9 3 26 7 – – 59 pts

3rd FIN 212072 Tenkanen Tuula 17 4 7 12 1 48 5 3 18 – – 67 pts

4th NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit 5 15 4 5 8 23 10 12 9 – – 68 pts

5th BEL 211552 Plasschaert Emma 21 16 1 6 14 14 2 20 3 – – 76 pts

6th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte 7 11 22 4 3 3 47 15 11 – – 76 pts

7th GBR 206251 Young Alison 30 8 9 4 12 25 6 8 6 – – 78 pts

8th SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin 1 2 3 5 2 DEQ RET 1 16 – – 87 pts

9th FRA 206297 Barrue Marie 2 16 13 12 39 4 7 5 31 – – 90 pts

10th USA 197111 Railey Paige 5 5 2 2 22 20 15 21 BFD – – 92 pts

11th NED 212980 van der Vaart Daphne 13 7 19 8 10 24 11 22 8 – – 98 pts

12th CRO 215849 Vorobeva Elena 26 20 1 19 7 10 41 7 17 – – 107 pts

13th GBR 215817 Snellgrove Hannah 29 13 20 8 14 BFD 1 4 22 – – 111 pts

14th FIN 203033 Mikkola Monika 2 22 19 9 21 2 39 25 14 – – 114 pts

15th NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line 3 3 2 18 23 33 46 37 1 – – 120 pts

16th FRA 212730 Michon Pernelle 18 12 21 33 15 6 24 10 15 – – 121 pts

17th POL 210786 Barwinska Agata 19 18 17 1 10 50 14 9 34 – – 122 pts

18th HUN 211551 Érdi Mária 14 BFD 18 17 18 21 33 6 2 – – 129 pts

19th FRA 213939 Bolou Marie 3 1 17 24 3 18 36 29 39 – – 131 pts

20th USA 184454 Reineke Erika 20 3 21 14 19 5 BFD 48 4 – – 134 pts

Radial – Men’s World Championship after 10 races 1 discard (32 entries)

1st BEL 211004 de Gendt Simon 23 1 2 UFD 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS 214416 West Zac 7 2 5 1 3 2 5 2 2 3 – – 20 pts

3rd AUS 214424 Louis Mark 24 6 6 5 4 9 4 3 4 7 – – 39 pts

4th BRA 204582 Perez Guilherme 3 4 19 10 6 6 13 9 3 2 – – 43 pts

5th SUI 208299 Lamoureux Erwan 20 7 3 UFD 2 7 9 7 5 4 – – 44 pts

6th JPN 176881 Kuroda Takeshi 4 12 15 14 14 4 3 13 6 6 – – 62 pts

7th JPN 208623 Nishio Masaki 21 5 17 7 8 3 14 5 9 11 – – 62 pts

8th JPN 213157 Akiyama Norio 28 15 7 9 10 10 7 SCP 8 5 – – 63 pts

9th BEL 207177 Heuninck Jan 8 3 16 DSQ 5 8 RET 6 15 8 – – 69 pts

10th JPN 214963 Suzuki Ryotaro 14 14 13 15 7 5 8 8 10 13 – – 78 pts

Full results available here