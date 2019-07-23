8m World Cup in Cowes – Yquem leads after 4 races

The Royal Yacht Squadron and British Eight Metre Association are hosting the 8m World Cup in Cowes from the 20 to 27 July 2019.

After five races completed, Yquem 11 of Jean Fabre has a three point lead from Conquistador of Werner Deuring.

The Generations Cup will be awarded to the yacht with the best overall score based on the high point system in the respective divisions Modern, Sira, Neptune and First Rule.

8m World Cup – Overall posiitons after 4 races

1st SUI 2 Modern Yquem 11 Jean Fabre 1 2 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd AUT 277 Modern Conquistador Werner Deuring 2 1 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd N 38 Sira Wanda Lars Ingeberg 5 4 4 4 – – 17 pts

4th SUI 3 Neptune Carron 11 Angelo Mazzarella 3 7 5 8 – – 23 pts

5th NOR 27 Sira If Tom Knutsen 4 5 9 5 – – 23 pts

6th GBR 007 Modern Miss U Avia Willment 16/RET 3 3 2 – – 24 pts

7th K 20 Neptune Falcon Jan Willem P. Ypma 6 6 6 6 – – 24 pts

8th K 26 Neptune Saskia Murdoch McKillop 10 6 7 7 – – 30 pts

9th GER 15 Neptune Anne Sophie Hanns George Klein 9 12 6 10 – – 37 pts

10th K 33 Neptune Helen Christopher Courage 11 9 8 9 – – 37 pts

11th GBR 38 Sira Erica David Myatt 12 8 10 16/DNC – – 46 pts

12th K 36 Neptune Athena Jonathan Cork/David Parson 13 11 11 11 – – 46 pts

13th Z 9 Sira Frøya Roel van Merkestyn 8 10 16/RET 16/DNC – – 50 pts

14th K 13 First Rule Njord of Cowes Jason Fry 14 13 12 12 – – 51 pts

15th K 2 Sira Carron Morton Tenvig 7 16/RET 16/DNC 16/DNC – – 55 pts