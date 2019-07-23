RS Feva World Championships – Day 1 to the Kiwis

Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen from New Zealand lead after the opening day of the 2019 RS Feva World Championships taking place in Follonica, Italy.

Cooke and Masfen (1,2,1) have 4 points after three flight races to lead from fellow Kiwis, Josh Hyde and Zach Fong (2,4,1) on 7 points, with Raulf Berry and Olly Peters (5,2,1) of Britain in third place with 8 points.

The 199 teams from 21 different nations will race in a qualification series for two days before splitting into gold, silver and bronze fleet for the final series.

Three flight races were completed on Monday and following the leaders are in fourth place, Lisandru Bunel and Thomas Kuntze (10,1,2) FRA, fifth are Ralph and Kate Nevile (7,2,5) GBR and sixth Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver (5,6,3) GBR.

Millie Irish and Tasmyn Green GBR picked up an OCS so despite winning two races they are down in 60th.

Other race winners were: 8th placed Blake Hinsley and Nicholas Drummond (11,6,1) NZL, and Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker (1,20,4) GBR in 15th.

Full results are available here in pdf