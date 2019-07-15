Softly, Softly start for Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships

The Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships opened in a shifting 5-8 knot breeze, which restricted the amount of racing on day 1 in Gdynia, Poland.

The 21-boat Nacra 15 fleet managed three races, with a wide range of scores. Leading are Silas Mühle and Levke Möller (1,15,4) of Germany, ahead of Will Cooley and Rebecca Hancock (2,3,2) with third Titouan Petard and Marion Declef (6,9,1) of France.

Britain’s Theo Williams and Jasmine Williams (1,5,16) are in 11th place.

In the boys 420 event, the Swiss pair Achille Casco and Elliot Schick (5,4) lead from Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan (1,9) of New Zealand.

Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote (7,6) of Britain are in fourth place.

In boy’s 29er, Ville Korhonen and Edvard Bremer (1,3,3) of Finland lead from Norway’s Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty (4,4,2).

Britain’s Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong (6,18,8) are seventh.

Otto Dahlberg of Finland won the boy’s Radial race, with second Connor Nelson of the USA and third Tytus Butowski of Poland. James Foster of Britain was seventh.

While in the girl’s Radial Chiara Benini Floriani of Italy won ahead of Manon Peyre of France with third Simone Chen of Singapore. Britain’s Matilda Nicholls was eighth.

No racing for the RS:X, girl’s 420 or girl’s 29er.

Full results available here