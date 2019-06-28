Alinghi go clear on day 2 of the GC32 Worlds

At the half way stage of the GC32 Worlds, leader Alinghi of Arnaud Psarofaghis and second placed Oman Air are separated by just three points, six points ahead of INEOS Rebels UK in third

Alinghi were clearly top scorer of the day with no finish worse than a fifth, but it was still very close on the water.

Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Rebels UK had a lackluster day, their 3, 4, 4, 6, 5 score putting them on 41 points, 9 points off the leader.

Most improved team were Sébastien Schneiter’s Team Tilt. The Swiss defending World Champions are strongly on the ascent, with the heavyweight assistance of Australian Glenn Ashby.

Fourth at the beginning of the day, NORAUTO’s leaderboard position plummeted after posting an 8-6-10. However winning the final two races put them back in fifth place with 48 points.

Day two was marred by the capsize of Jason Carroll’s Argo on the last run of the final race after some close racing with Red Bull Sailing Team for which the Austrian team was penalised two points for hard contact, ultimately retiring.

GC32 2019 World Championship – Day 2 after 10 races

1st Alinghi 1 1 8 1 7 2 1 5 4 2 – – 32 pts

2nd Oman Air 3 3 1 6 5 4 7 1 2 3 – – 35 pts

3rd INEOS Rebels UK 4 6 6 2 1 3 4 4 6 5 – – 41 pts

4th NORAUTO 2 2 3 9 3 8 6 10 1 1 – – 45 pts

5th Team Tilt 6 4 4 8 6 1 10 2 3 4 – – 48 pts

6th Argo 7 7 2 3 4 7 2 3 7 10 – – 52 pts

7th Red Bull Sailing Team 5 10 5 5 2 5 3 6 9 12 – – 62 pts

8th Zoulou 8 8 7 4 9 6 8 7 8 8 – – 73 pts

9th CHINAone NINGBO 9 5 10 10 8 9 9 9 5 6 – – 80 pts

10th Black Star Sailing Team 10 9 9 7 10 10 5 8 10 7 – – 85 pts