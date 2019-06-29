Optimist European titles go to Italy

Alessandro Cortese and Federica Contardi are the 2019 Optimst European Champions.

In the Boys, Italy’s Alessandro Cortese took gold ahead of Dimitrios Bitros of Greece with the bronze going to Lorenzo Pezilli of Italy.

In the Girls, Italy’s Federica Contardi took gold ahead of compatriate Lisa Vucetti, with the bronze for Jeanne Larnicol of France.

Best placed British competitors were:

In the Boys, Santiago Sesto Cosby was 20th, George Craesy 53rd and Ollie Mears 54th.

And in the Girls, Megan Farrer was 45th, Ella Lightbody 57th and Arwen Fflur 68th.

Full results available here