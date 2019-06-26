Fredrik Lööf takes second OK Dinghy European title

Fredrik Lööf, from Sweden, has secured his second successive OK Dinghy European title in Kiel with a race to spare after winning the first race of the day on the final day.
Valerian Lebrun, from France took silver, while Thomas Hansson-Mild, from Sweden took a late bronze after his best day of the championship.
Bo Petersen, from Denmark, won the final race.
Best placed GBR competitor was Jamie Harris.
OK EUropean Championship – Final results after 10 races
1st SWE 69 Fredrik LÖÖF 16 pts
2nd FRA 11 Valerian LEBRUN 40 pts
3rd SWE 1 Thomas HANSSON-MILD 59 pts
4th DEN 1507 Bo PETERSEN 61 pts
5th NED 680 Stefan de VRIES 63 pts
6th DEN 1528 Mads BENDIX 68 pts
7th NOR 428 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 85 pts
8th NZL 595 Greg WILCOX 89 pts
9th POL 1 Tomasz GAJ 99 pts
10th GER 71 André BUDZIEN 102 pts
U23: Jamie Harris GBR
Veteran: Fredrik Lööf SWE
Master: Bo Petersen DEN
Grand Master: Bob Buchan