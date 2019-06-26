Fredrik Lööf takes second OK Dinghy European title

Fredrik Lööf, from Sweden, has secured his second successive OK Dinghy European title in Kiel with a race to spare after winning the first race of the day on the final day.

Valerian Lebrun, from France took silver, while Thomas Hansson-Mild, from Sweden took a late bronze after his best day of the championship.

Bo Petersen, from Denmark, won the final race.

Best placed GBR competitor was Jamie Harris.

OK EUropean Championship – Final results after 10 races

1st SWE 69 Fredrik LÖÖF 16 pts

2nd FRA 11 Valerian LEBRUN 40 pts

3rd SWE 1 Thomas HANSSON-MILD 59 pts

4th DEN 1507 Bo PETERSEN 61 pts

5th NED 680 Stefan de VRIES 63 pts

6th DEN 1528 Mads BENDIX 68 pts

7th NOR 428 Lars Johan BRODTKORB 85 pts

8th NZL 595 Greg WILCOX 89 pts

9th POL 1 Tomasz GAJ 99 pts

10th GER 71 André BUDZIEN 102 pts

U23: Jamie Harris GBR

Veteran: Fredrik Lööf SWE

Master: Bo Petersen DEN

Grand Master: Bob Buchan

