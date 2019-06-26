Optimist Europeans – Racing gets underway on day 2

After the first two races of the Optimist European Championships in Crozon-Morgat, France, Marc Mesquida ESP leads the Boys and Lisa Vucetti ITA the Girls.
Spain’s Marc Mesquida won both of his flight races to lead by one point from Fernando Menezes (2,1) of Brazil. In third place is Dimitrios Bitros (2,2) of Germany
In the Girls event, Lisa Vucetti (3,1) of Italy leads from Marie Mazuay (1,6) of Switzerland with Jule Ernst (4,4) of Germany in third place.
Best placed British competitors are:
Santiago Sesto Cosby (25,8) in 34th and Ollie Mears (54,4) in 84th place in the Boys, and Megan Farrer (48,8) in 40th place in the Girls.
Optimist Europeans – Leading Boys after 2 races
1st ESP 2732 Marc MESQUIDA 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd BRA 4098 Fernando MENEZES 2 1 – – 3 pts
3rd GRE 2841 Dimitrios BITROS 2 2 – – 4 pts
4th POL 1947 Jacek KALINOWSKI 1 5 – – 6 pts
5th BEL 1200 Vic ROSSEL 3 5 – – 8 pts
6th ITA 9017 Alessandro CORTESE 3 6 – – 9 pts
7th POL 1950 Jeremi SZCZUKOWSKI 9 2 – – 11 pts
8th GRE 2881 Lazaros KECHAGIOGLOU 1 11 – – 12 pts
9th SWE 4809 Hampus LJUNGBERG 4 8 – – 12 pts
10th ARG 3533 Benjamin RODRIGUEZ MORON 12 1 – – 13 pts
Optimist Europeans – Leading Girls after 2 races
1st ITA 9102 Lisa VUCETTI 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 1 6 – – 7 pts
3rd GER 1410 Jule ERNST 4 4 – – 8 pts
4th IRL 1598 Clementine VAN STEENBERGE 9 3 – – 12 pts
5th GRE 2910 Anastassiou KLEOPATRA 7 5 – – 12 pts
6th ESP 2929 Alejandra PEREZ 2 11 – – 13 pts
7th ITA 9214 Federica CONTARDI 12 2 – – 14 pts
8th USA 21133 Katharine DOBLE 8 7 – – 15 pts
9th SUI 1827 Wiktoria JEDLINSKA 2 15 – – 17 pts
10th HUN 286 Hanna VÖLLER 16 3 – – 19 pts
