British Sailing Team sailors head to Kieler Woche

A host of Britain’s top sailors are in Germany this week to take on the iconic Kieler Woche sailing competition.

Kiel Week celebrations run from 22- 30 June 2019 with live bands, DJs and exhibitions framing a historic and popular Olympic sailing regatta with 20 British Sailing Team athletes going for glory.

Fresh from silver at the 49er Europeans held at Weymouth and Portland, James Peters and crew Fynn Sterritt are one of six British Sailing Team crews taking on the 49er.

Peters, 26, from Hayling Island, Hampshire, said: “There’s a really strong fleet from all around the world so we are really looking forward to testing ourselves and staying race ready before we head out to Tokyo later this summer.”

“It’s quite different to what we had at the Europeans and what we’d be expecting in Japan in August, but nonetheless it’s important to keep testing ourselves in all different conditions and we’re excited to get racing.”

Their female counterparts in the 49erFX are represented by Megan Brickwood and Steph Orton alongside the young pairing of Bella Fellows and Alice Masterman who claimed their first senior race win as a team at the recent European Championships.

Helm Brickwood, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, said: “We are really looking forward to Kiel Week. It is one of our favourite events of the year; who doesn’t love camping in north Germany?

“There’s a great atmosphere with sailors from lots of classes, professionally run racing and some of our favourite conditions with the storms and offshore breezes keeping you on your toes.”

The young guns face off against each other in the Laser fleet as many of the big-name international sailors are taking time out to concentrate on the upcoming World Championships in Sakaiminato, Japan, at the start of July.

Sam Whaley, from Swanage, Dorset, said: “Kiel Week is one of the biggest sailing events in the world and always delivers a stellar competition with some really good racing.”

“This year there is a slightly reduced Laser fleet due to a clash with the worlds but there still will be tough competition, particularly from my fellow teammates Jack Cookson, Dan Whiteley and Joe Mullan.”

Daisy Collingridge is the sole representative in the Laser Radial for the British Sailing Team.

Racing begins at Kieler Woche on the 26 June culminating in a Medal Race finale on the 30 June.