Kieler Woche – Olympic Classes ready for Medal Races – 29er Winners

Tuesday’s target for competitors in the Olympic classes at Kiel Week was to make the top ten and qualify for the Medal Races on Wednesday.

The only British competitors to achieve that target were Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY in the 49erFX event. They will start the Medal Race in third on 40 pts.

FX Leaders are Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER of Germany with 30.7 pts and second Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE with 37 pts.

So there is still some chance of improvement for the British pair, but they will also have to beware of Canada’s Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE who are 4th with 44 pts. Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON finished in 14th.

In the men’s 49er Erwan FISCHER and Clément PEQUIN of France lead with 46.6 pts, second are Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ of Greece with 49 pts and third Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER of Germany with 52 pts. So this could go to any of them.

Britain’s Sam JONES and Richie THURLBY finished in 22nd, Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN 26th, William PANK and Thommie GRIT 32nd and Arran HOLMAN and Freddie LONSDALE 33rd.

The ILCA 6 leader Anna MUNCH of Denmark with 36 pts is looking safe for gold. Second is Maxime van de WERKEN JONKER with 52 pts and third Maria ERDI of Hungary with 61 pts.

Britain’s Molly SACKER finished 11th, just outside the Medal Race cut. With Daisy COLLINGRIDGE 13th and Matilda NICHOLLS 19th.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Lorenzo CHIAVARINI of Italy leads with 13 pts from Dimitri PERONI of Italy on 25 pts, with Ireland’s Finn LYNCH on 43 pts and under pressure to hold the Bronze spot.

Britain’s Alastair BROWN finished in 45th and James FOSTER in 68th.

In the 29er Euro Cup event, Nicklas HOLT and Philip FORSLUND of Norway were the winners after 10 races. Second were William LEECH and William MASON of New Zealand, and third Szymon KOLKA and Bartosz ZMUDZINSKI of Poland.

Britain’s Dirk ROGERS and William McEWAN finished in ninth, Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS in 10th, Joe WIMPORY and Charlie HOPKINSON 28th and Charlotte WHITE and Izzy JOHNSON 42nd.

Day 4 brought stormy challenges once again to the ILCA 6 World Championship. Only one race made it through the chaos — looking forward to the final tomorrow!

Full results available here . . .