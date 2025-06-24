Xalient Solo Nation’s Cup – Normal service resumed on Lake Como

Normal service resumed at the 2025 Solo Nation’s Cup at the Circolo Vela Bellano, on Lake Como.

Britain’s Tom Gillard retains his lead with a 5, 1, 1 score, boosted by the removal of a 22 discard, for a 14 point lead after seven races.

The Netherlands Menno Huisman (2, 8,2) dropped a 35 to move into second, while Paul Davis (3, 4, 3) dropped a 14 to maintain his third place going into the final day.

Ted Bakker (1, 5, 10) of the Netherlands won the first race of the day ahead of Huisman Menno with Paul Davis in third.

Gillard than took charge, winning the second race ahead of Roger Guess and Vince Horey. And then taking the third (his fourth race win) ahead of Menno with Davis finishing his best day so far in third.

2025 Solo Nation’s Cup – Leaders after 7 races, minus discard (62 entries)

Results provisional

1st GBR 6021 – Gillard Thomas – – 1 3 1 5 1 1 – 12 pts

2nd NED 642 – Huisman Menno – – 6 4 4 2 8 2 – 26 pts

3rd GBR 5914 – Davis Paul – – 5 7 8 3 4 3 – 30 pts

4th GBR 6067 – Bunn Chris – – 2 14 7 4 7 5 – 39 pts

5th NED 637 – Duetz Hans – – 9 1 4 8 15 6 – 43 pts

6th GBR 6135 – Brown Chris – – 7 12 5 11 9 4 – 48 pts

7th NED 649 – Bakker Ted – – 5 23 5 1 5 10 – 49 pts

8th GBR 5851 – Guess Roger – – 13 15 3 6 2 11 – 50 pts

9th GBR 6126 – Denison Stephen – – 8 3 7 18 14 7 – 57 pts

10th NED 646 – De Combe Gilles – – 3 19 9 7 6 14 – 58 pts

11th GBR 6122 – Frary Matthew – – 4 6 6 23 10 13 – 62 pts

12th GBR 6134 – Horey Vincent – – 10 2 9 32 3 12 – 68 pts

13th GBR 6006 – Lee Mark – – 12 9 10 11 10 21 – 73 pts

14th GBR 5781 – Butler Alex – – 11 16 14 17 12 18 – 88 pts

15th NED 627 – De Boer Michiel – – 13 29 2 21 9 23 – 97 pts

Full results available here . . .