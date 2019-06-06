Hempel World Cup Series Final – Day 3

Getting back on track on day 3 of the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille, France, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre move into the lead women’s 470 after three more races.
Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (4,2,1) take the 470 lead with 14 points, and are 7points clear of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (1,1,4) of France.
Overnight leaders Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout of Holland were black flagged in the first race and finished the day in third place with 28 points.
In the Women’s RS:X Saskia Sills (7,3,3) is second, two points off the leader Lilian De Geus (6,6,1) of Holland.
Flavia Tartaglini (4,11,8) is third on 25 points with Emma Wilson (3,5,6) now in fourth place with 32 points.
Italy’s Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,5,2,1) have opened up their lead over Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,2,5,2) who have 26 points, with Billy Besson and Marie Riou of France in third on 29 points.
470 Women after race 6 (24 entries)
1st GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre – – 14 pts
2nd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz – – 21 pts
3rd NED Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout – – 28 pts
470 Men after race 6 (29 entries)
1st AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan – – 7 pts
2nd ESP 44 Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nicolás Rodríguez García-Paz – – 14 pts
3rd FRA 27 Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion – – 26 pts
GBR:
18th GBR 55 Martin Wrigley and James Taylor – – 74 pts
Nacra 17 after race 9 (24 entries)
1st ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari – – 18 pts
2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 26 pts
2rd FRA Billy Besson and Marie Riou – – 29 pts
RS:X Women after 6 races (29 entries)
1st NED 3 Lilian De Geus – – 20 pts
2nd GBR 956 Saskia Sills – – 22 pts
3rd ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini – – 25 pts
4th GBR 7 Emma Wilson – – 32 pts
5th HKG 5 Hei Man H V Chan – – 32 pts
6th ISR 32 Katy Spychakov – – 34 pts
7th GBR 94 Bryony Shaw – – 35 pts
RS:X Men after 6 races (29 entries)
1st ITA Mattia Camboni – – 7 pts
2nd POL Piotr Myszka – – 15 pts
3rd ITA Daniele Benedetti – – 17 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Andy Brown – – 64 pts
22nd GBR Mathew Barton – – 94 pts
Tom Squires did not compete Thursday.
49er after race 8 (14 entries) No GBR competitors
1st ESP 46 Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso – – 11 pts
2nd AUT 29 Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl – – 32 pts
3rd FRA 655 Erwan Fischer and Clément Péquin – – 34 pts
49erFX after 7 races (10 entries) No GBR competitors
1st FRA 13 Julie Bossard and Aude Compan – – 10 pts
2nd POL 888 Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda – – 22 pts
3rd AUT 24 Laura Schöfegger and Anna Boustani – – 19 pts
Radial after race 6 (8 entries) No GBR competitors
1st LTU Viktorija Andrulyte – – 7 pts
2nd CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 16 pts
3rd BLR Tatiana Drozdovskaya – – 16 pts
Laser after race 6 (8 entries) No GBR competitors
1st SGP Ryan Lo – – 12 pts
2nd ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – 15 pts
3rd GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 17 pts
IKA Formula Kite after race 12 (20 entries) No GBR competitors
1st FRA Nicolas Parlier – – 10 pts
2nd FRA Theo de Ramecourt – – 21 pts
3rd FRA Axel Mazella – – 21 pt