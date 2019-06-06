Hempel World Cup Series Final – Day 3

Getting back on track on day 3 of the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille, France, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre move into the lead women’s 470 after three more races.

Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (4,2,1) take the 470 lead with 14 points, and are 7points clear of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (1,1,4) of France.

Overnight leaders Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout of Holland were black flagged in the first race and finished the day in third place with 28 points.

In the Women’s RS:X Saskia Sills (7,3,3) is second, two points off the leader Lilian De Geus (6,6,1) of Holland.

Flavia Tartaglini (4,11,8) is third on 25 points with Emma Wilson (3,5,6) now in fourth place with 32 points.

Italy’s Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,5,2,1) have opened up their lead over Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5,2,5,2) who have 26 points, with Billy Besson and Marie Riou of France in third on 29 points.

470 Women after race 6 (24 entries)

1st GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre – – 14 pts

2nd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz – – 21 pts

3rd NED Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout – – 28 pts

470 Men after race 6 (29 entries)

1st AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan – – 7 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nicolás Rodríguez García-Paz – – 14 pts

3rd FRA 27 Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion – – 26 pts

GBR:

18th GBR 55 Martin Wrigley and James Taylor – – 74 pts

Nacra 17 after race 9 (24 entries)

1st ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari – – 18 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet – – 26 pts

2rd FRA Billy Besson and Marie Riou – – 29 pts

RS:X Women after 6 races (29 entries)

1st NED 3 Lilian De Geus – – 20 pts

2nd GBR 956 Saskia Sills – – 22 pts

3rd ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini – – 25 pts

4th GBR 7 Emma Wilson – – 32 pts

5th HKG 5 Hei Man H V Chan – – 32 pts

6th ISR 32 Katy Spychakov – – 34 pts

7th GBR 94 Bryony Shaw – – 35 pts

RS:X Men after 6 races (29 entries)

1st ITA Mattia Camboni – – 7 pts

2nd POL Piotr Myszka – – 15 pts

3rd ITA Daniele Benedetti – – 17 pts

GBR:

11th GBR Andy Brown – – 64 pts

22nd GBR Mathew Barton – – 94 pts

Tom Squires did not compete Thursday.

49er after race 8 (14 entries) No GBR competitors

1st ESP 46 Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso – – 11 pts

2nd AUT 29 Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl – – 32 pts

3rd FRA 655 Erwan Fischer and Clément Péquin – – 34 pts

49erFX after 7 races (10 entries) No GBR competitors

1st FRA 13 Julie Bossard and Aude Compan – – 10 pts

2nd POL 888 Aleksandra Melzacka and Kinga Loboda – – 22 pts

3rd AUT 24 Laura Schöfegger and Anna Boustani – – 19 pts

Radial after race 6 (8 entries) No GBR competitors

1st LTU Viktorija Andrulyte – – 7 pts

2nd CRO Elena Vorobeva – – 16 pts

3rd BLR Tatiana Drozdovskaya – – 16 pts

Laser after race 6 (8 entries) No GBR competitors

1st SGP Ryan Lo – – 12 pts

2nd ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – 15 pts

3rd GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 17 pts

IKA Formula Kite after race 12 (20 entries) No GBR competitors

1st FRA Nicolas Parlier – – 10 pts

2nd FRA Theo de Ramecourt – – 21 pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella – – 21 pt

Full results available here