Two wins for Charisma at Adris 44Cup Rovinj

Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF, hold on first place after three more races at Adris 44Cup Rovinj.

Glory boys Friday were unquestionably Nico Poons’ Charisma, who managed to secure wins in the first and last races.

However these sandwiched a costly last place – the classic zero-to-hero way for which the Monaco-based Dutchman’s team is famous.

Meanwhile Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing came to the fore, winning race two.

This, following a second in the day’s first race, elevated the Swedish team to the same points as leader Team CEEREF going into the final race.

Surprisingly the lowest scoring boat of the day was most discreet.

Aleph Racing of London-based Frenchman Hugues Lepic didn’t win a race, and was never first to the weather mark, but fought her way through to finish among the top three in every race.

This supreme consistency has propelled Lepic’s team from eighth place yesterday to a very-much-still-in-contact third at this mid-way point of the Adris 44Cup Rovinj.

All credit must be given to Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF crew, who dug themselves out of several holes today, notably an OCS in the opening race.

A fourth placed finish, compared to Artemis Racing’s sixth, in the day’s final race saw Team CEEREF regain the lead by two points.

Adris 44Cup Rovinj Results after 4 races

1st Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah 1, 4, 2, 4, 11pts

2nd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist 4, 2, 1, 6 – – 13pts

3rd Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic 8, 3, 3, 2 – – 16pts

4th Charisma (15) Nico Poons 7, 1, 9, 1 – – 18pts

5th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone5, 5, 4, 5 – – 19pts

6th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake 6,6,5,3 – – 20pts

7th Bronenosec Sailing Team (18) V. Liubomirov & K. Frolov 3, 7, 6, 7 – – 23pts

8th Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 2, 8, 7, 9 – – 26pts

9th Tavatuy Sailing Team (21) Pavel Kuznetsov 9, 9, 8, 8 – – 34pts