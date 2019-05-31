Peters & May update in reference to loss of Sailing Yacht MY SONG

Further to our Press Release on 28 May 2019, appointed salvors, MCS Marine Claim Services Germany have now taken possession of MY SONG and are working hard to prepare her for a tow to Palma in due course.

At this stage, our preliminary assessment of the cause of the incident (as detailed in our previous press release) remains the same.

Nevertheless, investigations into the cause of the incident remain ongoing and we will release further information once it is possible to do so.

We can confirm that the yacht’s cradling system has been discharged and is undergoing inspection.

We urge everyone to steer away from speculation and to respect the sensitivity of this issue.

Related Post

Statement by CEO David Holley in reference to MY SONG loss

Superyacht My Song lost overboard from cargo ship