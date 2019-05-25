Laser and Radial Europeans – Chiavarini and Rindom are 2019 Champions

Final day of the Laser/Radial European Championships at Marina Douro, Porto with two races for each fleet to decide the 2019 Champions.
Britain finished the championships with Laser gold and bronze for Lorenzo Chiavarini, a silver for Nick Thompson, and Radial bronze for Ben Elvin.
The Men’s Laser European Championship, went to Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini.
In the overall Open Trophy event, Matt Wearn of Australia was the winner.
The second title, the Women’s Radial European Championship, went to Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom.
Men’s Laser European Championship – Final leaders:
1st Lorenzo Chiavarini of Britain
2nd Nick Thompson of Britain
3rd Philipp Buhl of Germany
Other British leading positions:
5th Mike Beckett
6th Elliot Hanson
Men’s Laser Open Trophy – Final leaders:
1st Matt Wearn of Australia
2nd Sam Meech of New Zealand
3rd Lorenzo Chiavarini of Britain
Women’s Radial European Championship – Final leaders:
1st Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark
2nd Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands
3rd Emma Plasschaert of Belgium
British leading positions:
4th Alison Young
17th Hannah Snellgrove
22nd Georgina Povall
Note the Women’s Radial Open Trophy has the same top 3 podium.
Men’s Radial European Championship – Final leaders:
1st Aleksander Arian of Poland
2nd Marcin Rudawski of Poland
3rd Ben Elvin of Britain
U21 Men’s Radial European Championship – Final leaders:
1st Jamie McMahon of Ireland
2nd Michal Krasodomski of Poland
3rd Andrea Crisi of Italy