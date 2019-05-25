Laser and Radial Europeans – Chiavarini and Rindom are 2019 Champions

Final day of the Laser/Radial European Championships at Marina Douro, Porto with two races for each fleet to decide the 2019 Champions.

Britain finished the championships with Laser gold and bronze for Lorenzo Chiavarini, a silver for Nick Thompson, and Radial bronze for Ben Elvin.

The Men’s Laser European Championship, went to Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini.

In the overall Open Trophy event, Matt Wearn of Australia was the winner.

The second title, the Women’s Radial European Championship, went to Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom.

Men’s Laser European Championship – Final leaders:

1st Lorenzo Chiavarini of Britain

2nd Nick Thompson of Britain

3rd Philipp Buhl of Germany

Other British leading positions:

5th Mike Beckett

6th Elliot Hanson

Men’s Laser Open Trophy – Final leaders:

1st Matt Wearn of Australia

2nd Sam Meech of New Zealand

3rd Lorenzo Chiavarini of Britain

Women’s Radial European Championship – Final leaders:

1st Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark

2nd Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands

3rd Emma Plasschaert of Belgium

British leading positions:

4th Alison Young

17th Hannah Snellgrove

22nd Georgina Povall

Note the Women’s Radial Open Trophy has the same top 3 podium.

Men’s Radial European Championship – Final leaders:

1st Aleksander Arian of Poland

2nd Marcin Rudawski of Poland

3rd Ben Elvin of Britain

U21 Men’s Radial European Championship – Final leaders:

1st Jamie McMahon of Ireland

2nd Michal Krasodomski of Poland

3rd Andrea Crisi of Italy

Full results available here