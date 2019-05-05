Victory for Australia at SailGP San Francisco

The Australian SailGP team, helmed by Tom Slingsby, took victory in the San Francisco event after Great Britain’s SailGP team, helmed by Dylan Fletcher, came within two points of overturning the Aussie lead.

Dylan Fletcher took the British team to their first race win of the series when racing resumed on San Francisco Bay Sunday.

The win in race 4 for the Brits with the Japan SailGP team of Nathan Outteridge in second and Australia in third, opened up a chance for the Brits to make the winner takes all matchrace final.

In the final fleet race Slingsby took the Australian team to their first race win in San Francisco, finishing ahead of the British team.

This was enough to gain the chance to face-off against the Japan SailGP team helmed by Nathan Outteridge who had retained their overall lead.

In the deciding match race the Australian SailGP team took victory over Japan to win their second SailGP event of season 1.

Outteridge and the Japan team had started the day with a four point lead over Slingsby and the Australian team, following three race wins on day 1.

After the two final fleet races Sunday the gap was down to two points, and following the two-boat matchrace between them, the Aussies went one point clear to win the San Francisco event, and stretch their overall SailGP series lead to two points.

Dylan Fletcher summed up the British team’s performance, “An incredible event for us, our first win felt amazing – we knew we had it in us and its so good to get there. Congratulations to Tom and his team, can’t wait for New York SailGP.”

SailGP San Francisco after 5 races and matchrace final

1st Australia – Tom Slingsby 2, 2, 3, 3, 1, 1 – – 47 pts

2nd Japan – Nathan Outteridge 1, 1, 1, 2, 4, 0 – – 46 pts

3rd Great Britain – Dylan Fletcher 3, 4, 2, 1, 2 – – 43 pts

4th United States – Rome Kirby 4, 3, 4, 4, 3 – – 37 pts

5th France – Billy Besson 5, 6, 6, 5, 5 – – 28 pts

6th China – Phil Robertson 6, 5, 6, 6, 6 – – 27 pts

SailGP Season 1 – Overall after 2 Events

1st Australia – Tom Slingsby – – 93 pts

2nd Japan – Nathan Outteridge – – 91 pts

3rd – Great Britain – Dylan Fletcher – – 79 pts

4th United States – Rome Kirby – – 68 pts

5th France – Billy Besson – – 61 pts

6th China – Phil Robertson – – 60 pts