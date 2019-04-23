A-class, Moth and WASZP Easter foiling event on Lake Garda

Sixty foilers from the A-class, Moth and WASZP classes took part in the Easter foiling event at Univela Campione on Lake Garda in Italy.
Twenty-two WASZPs competed in the season opener, the largest fleet out of the A-class and Moth.
Winner in the A-Class was Holland’s Mischa Heemskerk, winning seven of the nine races. Emmanuel Dode of France was second and third was Jacek Noetzel of Poland.
In the International Moth class, Bruni Francesco of Italy also won seven races to finish ahead of Carlo de Paoli of Italy with third Fabian Gielen of Germany.
In the WASZP event, Alexander Dahl Hogheim of Norway finished 12 points ahead of Garnier Mael of France with Eliott Savelon of Holland third.
The event started with a clinic hosted by the best WASZP sailors in the world.
Current WASZP Games champion Rory Hunter from Britain and Alexander Hogheim from Norway led the way, working with the 20+ sailors with everyone showing fantastic improvement across the week.
The 2019 WASZP European Championship is expecting over 100 boats between the 15-20 July at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, with a huge focus on lifestyle, tight racing and new and exciting formats.
Marc Ablett
A-Class – Final after 9 races
1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk 7,0 pts
2nd FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 13,0 pts
3rd POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 20,0 pts
4th AUT 96 Moldhammer Michael 27,0 pts
5th DEN 20 Peter Boldsen 34,0 pts
6th CZE 1 Ptasnik Vladislav 43,0 pts
7th GER 5 Klaus Raab 44,0 pts
8th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer 52,0 pts
9th GER 3 Matthias Dietz 54,0 pts
10th GER 171 Kaphengst Eckart 57,0 pts
11th DEN 19 Jacobsen Felix 70,0 pts
12th AUT 132 Joey Graessle, Male 81,0 pts
13th ITA 969 Giovanni Fantasia, Male 83,0 pts
14th NED 207 Thys Vissek, Male 96,0 pts
15th POL 3 Betkowski, Male 98,0 pts
16th AUT 8 Simon Graessle, Male 98,0 pts
17th GER 2 Georg Reutter, Male 104,0 pts
18th GER 31 Lars Bunkenburg 125,0 pts
19th GER 23 Christian Schafer 133,0 pts
20th GER 101 Kai Krope, Male 134,0 pts
21st GER 43 Jens Krauss, Male 141,0 pts
International Moth – Final after 9 races
1st ITA 2 Bruni Francesco, – – 7,0 pts
2nd ITA 4674 Carlo de Paoli, – – 15,0 pts
3rd GER 4049 Fabian Gielen, – – 18,0 pts
4th ITA 4180 Pilati Matteo, – – 29,0 pts
5th NED 4408 Plazzi Jacopo, – – 33,0 pts
6th ITA 4638 Zennaro Enrico, – – 42,0 pts
7th NOR 4328 Alexander Ringstad, – – 48,0 pts
8th GER 4340 Kai Adolph, Male, – – 54,0 pts
9th GBR 4542 David Hivey, Male, – – 56,0 pts
10th FRA 97 Lisa Schweigert, – – 67,0 pts
11th CRO 4633 Luka Dogan, – – 73,0 pts
12th SLO 4201 Luka Tomori, – – 77,0 pts
13th ITA 4543 Michele Trimarchi, – – 81,0 pts
14th ITA 4138 Stefano Ferrighi, – – 105,0 pts
15th AUS 3905 Scott Website, – – 106,0 pts
16th ITA 3392 Poggi d’Angelo Alessandro, – – 107,0 pts
17th ITA 4 Sessa Clelia, Female, – – 122,0 pts
WASZP – Final after 9 races
1st NOR 2321 Hogheim, Alexander Dahl – – 11,0 pts
2nd FRA 2405 Garnier Mael – – 23,0 pts
3rd NED 2729 Eliott Savelon – – 24,0 pts
4th NOR 2416 Jacobsen Nicolai – – 24,0 pts
5th FRA 11 Festino Alexandre – – 28,0 pts
6th FRA 58 Emmanuel Taine – – 30,0 pts
7th HUN 2581 Szamody Tamas – – 46,0 pts
8th NED 2502 Lucas Struijk – – 47,0 pts
9th FRA 2099 Benjamin Cohen – – 57,0 pts
10th NOR 2320 Karlsen Erik – – 63,0 pts
11th ITA 23 Meotto Michele – – 65,0 pts
12th SWE 2106 Granzin Rasmus – – 82,0 pts
13th FRA 2 Poitevin Pierre – – 87,0 pts
14th NOR 2599 Robertstad Mathilde – – 89,0 pts
15th NOR 1 Sarah Thodesen – – 89,0 pts
16th ITA 2150 Lenzi Claudio – – 106,0 pts
17th GER 2403 Renz, Wolfgang – – 107,0 pts
18th NOR 231 Doksroed Nora – – 109,0 pts
19th NOR 2323 Host-Verbraak – – 122,0 pts
20th SUI 2194 Pit Mhiller – – 123,0 pts
21st CRO 2542 Krsto Matulic – – 129,0 pts
22nd NOR 2127 Nilsson Eira – – 139,0 pts