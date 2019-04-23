A-class, Moth and WASZP Easter foiling event on Lake Garda

Sixty foilers from the A-class, Moth and WASZP classes took part in the Easter foiling event at Univela Campione on Lake Garda in Italy.

Twenty-two WASZPs competed in the season opener, the largest fleet out of the A-class and Moth.

Winner in the A-Class was Holland’s Mischa Heemskerk, winning seven of the nine races. Emmanuel Dode of France was second and third was Jacek Noetzel of Poland.

In the International Moth class, Bruni Francesco of Italy also won seven races to finish ahead of Carlo de Paoli of Italy with third Fabian Gielen of Germany.

In the WASZP event, Alexander Dahl Hogheim of Norway finished 12 points ahead of Garnier Mael of France with Eliott Savelon of Holland third.

The event started with a clinic hosted by the best WASZP sailors in the world.

Current WASZP Games champion Rory Hunter from Britain and Alexander Hogheim from Norway led the way, working with the 20+ sailors with everyone showing fantastic improvement across the week.

The 2019 WASZP European Championship is expecting over 100 boats between the 15-20 July at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, with a huge focus on lifestyle, tight racing and new and exciting formats.

Marc Ablett

A-Class – Final after 9 races

1st NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk 7,0 pts

2nd FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 13,0 pts

3rd POL 1 Jacek Noetzel 20,0 pts

4th AUT 96 Moldhammer Michael 27,0 pts

5th DEN 20 Peter Boldsen 34,0 pts

6th CZE 1 Ptasnik Vladislav 43,0 pts

7th GER 5 Klaus Raab 44,0 pts

8th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer 52,0 pts

9th GER 3 Matthias Dietz 54,0 pts

10th GER 171 Kaphengst Eckart 57,0 pts

11th DEN 19 Jacobsen Felix 70,0 pts

12th AUT 132 Joey Graessle, Male 81,0 pts

13th ITA 969 Giovanni Fantasia, Male 83,0 pts

14th NED 207 Thys Vissek, Male 96,0 pts

15th POL 3 Betkowski, Male 98,0 pts

16th AUT 8 Simon Graessle, Male 98,0 pts

17th GER 2 Georg Reutter, Male 104,0 pts

18th GER 31 Lars Bunkenburg 125,0 pts

19th GER 23 Christian Schafer 133,0 pts

20th GER 101 Kai Krope, Male 134,0 pts

21st GER 43 Jens Krauss, Male 141,0 pts

International Moth – Final after 9 races

1st ITA 2 Bruni Francesco, – – 7,0 pts

2nd ITA 4674 Carlo de Paoli, – – 15,0 pts

3rd GER 4049 Fabian Gielen, – – 18,0 pts

4th ITA 4180 Pilati Matteo, – – 29,0 pts

5th NED 4408 Plazzi Jacopo, – – 33,0 pts

6th ITA 4638 Zennaro Enrico, – – 42,0 pts

7th NOR 4328 Alexander Ringstad, – – 48,0 pts

8th GER 4340 Kai Adolph, Male, – – 54,0 pts

9th GBR 4542 David Hivey, Male, – – 56,0 pts

10th FRA 97 Lisa Schweigert, – – 67,0 pts

11th CRO 4633 Luka Dogan, – – 73,0 pts

12th SLO 4201 Luka Tomori, – – 77,0 pts

13th ITA 4543 Michele Trimarchi, – – 81,0 pts

14th ITA 4138 Stefano Ferrighi, – – 105,0 pts

15th AUS 3905 Scott Website, – – 106,0 pts

16th ITA 3392 Poggi d’Angelo Alessandro, – – 107,0 pts

17th ITA 4 Sessa Clelia, Female, – – 122,0 pts

WASZP – Final after 9 races

1st NOR 2321 Hogheim, Alexander Dahl – – 11,0 pts

2nd FRA 2405 Garnier Mael – – 23,0 pts

3rd NED 2729 Eliott Savelon – – 24,0 pts

4th NOR 2416 Jacobsen Nicolai – – 24,0 pts

5th FRA 11 Festino Alexandre – – 28,0 pts

6th FRA 58 Emmanuel Taine – – 30,0 pts

7th HUN 2581 Szamody Tamas – – 46,0 pts

8th NED 2502 Lucas Struijk – – 47,0 pts

9th FRA 2099 Benjamin Cohen – – 57,0 pts

10th NOR 2320 Karlsen Erik – – 63,0 pts

11th ITA 23 Meotto Michele – – 65,0 pts

12th SWE 2106 Granzin Rasmus – – 82,0 pts

13th FRA 2 Poitevin Pierre – – 87,0 pts

14th NOR 2599 Robertstad Mathilde – – 89,0 pts

15th NOR 1 Sarah Thodesen – – 89,0 pts

16th ITA 2150 Lenzi Claudio – – 106,0 pts

17th GER 2403 Renz, Wolfgang – – 107,0 pts

18th NOR 231 Doksroed Nora – – 109,0 pts

19th NOR 2323 Host-Verbraak – – 122,0 pts

20th SUI 2194 Pit Mhiller – – 123,0 pts

21st CRO 2542 Krsto Matulic – – 129,0 pts

22nd NOR 2127 Nilsson Eira – – 139,0 pts