Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta – Final Day

The final race for the 32nd edition of Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, sponsored by LOCMAN, was held off the stunning south coast of Antigua in relatively moderate conditions, eight of the classes were decided on the very last race.

In the Classic Schooner Class, Gonzalo Botin’s 54′ schooner Severine won the last race to take class honours. The 141′ schooner Columbia, owned by Brian D’Isernia was runner up, and Tom Gallant’s 47′ schooner Avenger was third.

In the Historic Class, Jonty & Vicki Layfield’s 1972 S&S Swan 48 Sleeper, finished the regatta off in style, winning the last race, to remain undefeated in four races.

There was a three-way tie for second place! Geoffrey Pidduck’s 1907 Six Metre Biwi Magic, took the runner up spot on countback from Tommy Paterson’s Yachting World Diamond Rita, skippered by Tanner Jones.

The Vintage Schooner Class was decided by countback, Richard West’s 1928 50′ schooner Charm III won the last race, to win from Gerald Rainer’s 1926 53′ Herreshoff schooner Mary Rose. Cameron Riddell’s 1939 115′ schooner Eros was third.

The Vintage Other Sail Plan Class went to the wire, Mathew Barker’s 1929 65′ Alfred Mylne sloop The Blue Peter, won the final race. However, the class winner for the regatta, by a single point was the 1936 41′ Rasmussen sloop Seefalke II, skippered by Oliver Greensmith.

Carlo Falcone’s 1938 79′ Alfred Mylne yawl Mariella was runner up for the regatta, and The Blue Peter was third.

In Classics Other Sail Plan, the Frary family racing their 58′ ketch Aarluuk, finished the regatta with a perfect four race wins. The 1957 52′ yawl Mah Jong, skippered by Alex Goldhill, was second. The 1965 53′ S&S yawl Hilaria was third for the regatta.

In the Spirit of Tradition Class, Chloe & Mike Hough’s Spirit 64.5 Chloe Giselle won Monday’s race to win the class. Second place lifted Blackfish to second for the regatta by a single point, the 49′ Jim Taylor sloop is owned by Carolyn and Commodore Ron Zarrella from the Great Harbor Yacht Club.

Alexis Lepesteur’s 80′ sloop Volterra, designed by German Frers and John Alden, made the podium for the regatta.

In the Traditional Class, Alexis Andrews’ Genesis, won Monday’s race to win the class.

Charles Morgan’s Sweetheart, was very much in the running, but a broken boom led to the team’s retirement from the last race, resulting in second for the regatta. Charlotte & Billy Hooijdonk’s New Moon, was second today and third in class.

In the Classic GRP Class, Astrid Deeth go the last laugh, winning the race as skipper of the 33′ Bruce King sloop Iris J. Brother Paul Deeth, racing the 1965 50′ John Alden ketch Petrana, was second today but first in class for the regatta. Juerg Zimmermann’s 1969 40′ William Tripp Yawl Lazy Leg was third.

In the Tall Ships Class, Chronos, skippered by Ingo Martens, won the battle of the Klaus Röder 157’ schooners, just ahead of Rhea skippered by Nico Goettert. The 203′ Hoek designed schooner Athos, with Captain Tony Brookes was third.

There were two more windward leeward races for the Dragon Class, Rocco Falcone’s Antigua young Yacht Club team won the first race to clinch the regatta win.

Phil Hopton’s team, also representing the AYC, won the last race, to win a close battle for second in the regatta. Gluca Perego’s team representing YC Cortina, scored a 3-5 today to take third for the six-race series.

For more information including full results: www.antiguaclassics.com