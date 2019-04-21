World Cup Series Genoa – Medal Race Day 2

The second day of Medal races will take place this Sunday morning at the Hempel World Cup Series in Genoa.

The second day of Medal races will be for the men’s and women’s 470, the Finn, the Laser and the Radial class. Racing is scheduled to start at 10:00 local time (09:00 UK).

Brazil’s Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Luiza Barbachan wrapped up gold with a day to spare in the Women’s 470.

The only British interest will be James Skulczuk, who made the top ten in the Finn event.



The women’s 470 medal race was held in a dying breeze, which may effect the running of the following races.

470 Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 14 pts

Silver CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO – – 45 pts

Bronze ITA 74 Benedetta di SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 46 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA – – 55 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 55 pts

6th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY – – 57 pts

7th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR – – 61 pts

8th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERHOUT – – 62 pts

9th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 69 pts

10th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Lara GRANIER – – 69 pts

The order of racing UK time is :

09:13 – Women’s 470 Medal Race

10:00 – Men’s 470 Medal Race

10:48 – Finn Medal Race

11:33 – Laser Radial Medal Race

12:18 – Laser Medal Race