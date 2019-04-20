World Cup Series Genoa – Saxton and Boniface pipped for gold

After a short postponement the first day of Medal races got underway at the Hempel World Cup Series in Genoa Saturday.
British crews had the chance of two medals in the three Medal Races here Saturday, but only Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in the Nacra 17 managed to medal.
Saxton and Boniface lost their pre-race gold medal position to take silver at the end, finishing one point behind Spain’s Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets.
Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina stormed through to win the medal race and take bronze.
The first Medal Race was for the women’s 49erFX. A slow race in the light, shifty breeze.
Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens of Holland won the FX medal race to clinch Gold.
Silver went to Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano of Italy, and the bronze to Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea of the USA.
The second Medal Race was the men’s 49er.
Here the gold went to the Australian pair David and Lachy Gilmour, silver to Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand and bronze to the other Kiwi pair Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.
Britain’s Peters and Sterritt came into the race in bronze position, but despite a fast start they slipped back down the fleet to finish out of the medals in 7th.
49erFX Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold NED 6 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS – – 43 pts
Silver ITA 223 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda DISTEFANO – – 47 pts
Bronze USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Margaret SHEA – – 53 pts
4th DEN 7 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN – – 55 pts
4th ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELO MARTIN – – 58 pts
6th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 63 pts
7th SWE 999 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER – – 66 pts
8th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – 67 pts
9th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 72 pts
10th ESP 178 Carla MUNTÉ CARRASCO and Marta MUNTÉ CARRASCO – – 82 pts
49er men – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Lachy GILMOUR – – 64 pts
Silver NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 68 pts
Bronze NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE – – 74 pts
4th CRO 1 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 78 pts
5th ARG 51 Yago LANGE and Klaus LANGE – – 80 pts
6th ESP 97 Diego BOTÍN le CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 81 pts
7th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 81 pts
8th FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN – – 85 pts
9th ESP 46 Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO – – 97 pts
10th GER 3 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 101 pts
Nacra 17 mixed – Final leading positions after Medal Race
Gold ESP 70 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS – – 23 pts
Silver GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE – – 24 pts
Bronze ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI – – 30 pts
4th ITA 73 Lorenzo BRESSANI and Cecilia ZORZI – – 35 pts
5th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 38 pts
6th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 42 pts
7th NZL 22 Gemma JONES and Jason SAUNDERS – – 45 pts
8th ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina Marianna BANTI – – 46 pts
9th USA 392 Ravi PARENT and Caroline ATWOOD – – 49 pts
10th DEN 336 Allan NORREGAARD and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN – – 51 pts