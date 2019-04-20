World Cup Series Genoa – Saxton and Boniface pipped for gold

After a short postponement the first day of Medal races got underway at the Hempel World Cup Series in Genoa Saturday.

British crews had the chance of two medals in the three Medal Races here Saturday, but only Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in the Nacra 17 managed to medal.

Saxton and Boniface lost their pre-race gold medal position to take silver at the end, finishing one point behind Spain’s Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets.

Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina stormed through to win the medal race and take bronze.

The first Medal Race was for the women’s 49erFX. A slow race in the light, shifty breeze.

Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens of Holland won the FX medal race to clinch Gold.

Silver went to Carlotta Omari and Matilda Distefano of Italy, and the bronze to Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea of the USA.

The second Medal Race was the men’s 49er.

Here the gold went to the Australian pair David and Lachy Gilmour, silver to Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand and bronze to the other Kiwi pair Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

Britain’s Peters and Sterritt came into the race in bronze position, but despite a fast start they slipped back down the fleet to finish out of the medals in 7th.

49erFX Women – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold NED 6 Odile van AANHOLT and Marieke JONGENS – – 43 pts

Silver ITA 223 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda DISTEFANO – – 47 pts

Bronze USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Margaret SHEA – – 53 pts

4th DEN 7 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie Thusgaard OLSEN – – 55 pts

4th ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELO MARTIN – – 58 pts

6th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 63 pts

7th SWE 999 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER – – 66 pts

8th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – 67 pts

9th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 72 pts

10th ESP 178 Carla MUNTÉ CARRASCO and Marta MUNTÉ CARRASCO – – 82 pts

49er men – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Lachy GILMOUR – – 64 pts

Silver NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 68 pts

Bronze NZL 77 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE – – 74 pts

4th CRO 1 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 78 pts

5th ARG 51 Yago LANGE and Klaus LANGE – – 80 pts

6th ESP 97 Diego BOTÍN le CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 81 pts

7th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 81 pts

8th FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN – – 85 pts

9th ESP 46 Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO – – 97 pts

10th GER 3 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 101 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – Final leading positions after Medal Race

Gold ESP 70 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS – – 23 pts

Silver GBR 91 Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE – – 24 pts

Bronze ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI – – 30 pts

4th ITA 73 Lorenzo BRESSANI and Cecilia ZORZI – – 35 pts

5th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 38 pts

6th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 42 pts

7th NZL 22 Gemma JONES and Jason SAUNDERS – – 45 pts

8th ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina Marianna BANTI – – 46 pts

9th USA 392 Ravi PARENT and Caroline ATWOOD – – 49 pts

10th DEN 336 Allan NORREGAARD and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN – – 51 pts