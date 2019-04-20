505 Euro Cup Cannes – Day 2

Day 2 of the 505 Euro Cup at Yacht Club de Cannes managed only one race in the building breeze.
This was won by five time World Champions Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany.
Second in very close finish was Australia’s Michael Quirk and Tim Needham, with Pillippe Boite and Mathieu Fountaine of France in third.
With the wind increasing the PRO sent the fleet to shore after the first scheduled race as winds built to 30knots and sea conditions became too challenging even for the notoriously versatile 5o5.
International 505 – Euro Cup after 4 races, 1 discard
1st AUS Michael Quirk & Tim Needham 5 pts
2nd USA Howard Hamlin & Jeff Nelson 7 pts
3rd GBR Ian Pinnell & Russ Clark 8 pts
4th GER Wolfgang Hunger & Holger Jess 9 pts
5th FRA Phillippe Boite & Mathieu Fontaine 18 pts
6th GER Julian Stueckl & Johannes Tellen 21 pts
7th GBR Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards 22 pts
8th DEN Jan Saugmann and Jacob Sunny 24 pts